Dallas Twp. Planning Commission requires parking review for new school plans

DALLAS TWP. — Plans to construct the Dallas Intermediate School must first address the district’s current parking situation, according to the Dallas Township Planning Commission at its meeting on Tuesday.

The Planning Commission wants the district to identify current parking spaces and a present a “show and tell plan showing prior parking lot uses,” William J. McCall, the attorney for the Dallas Township Planning Commission said.

“Are you talking (about parking) campus-wide or for this building (proposed school)?” Justin Hoffmann, a professional engineer at Kiley Associates LLC representing the Dallas School District, asked?

McCall answered for the proposed school.

The Planning Commission brought up the issue of school faculty, staff and parents parking in a lot off Conyngham Avenue, across from Wycallis Elementary School, at an informal meeting in October, Superintendent Thomas Duffy said.

The lot, consisting of a field and wooded area, is owned by Nancy Kanjorski, according to records on file at the Luzerne County Mapping Department.

McCall and Planning Commission members declined to comment on why the parking was brought up at the district’s first presentation of the school’s construction plans.

Duffy said on Wednesday the district had used the lot for parking for about 20 years.

“There were 12 to 20 cars parked there on a day-to-day bases,” Duffy said.

He acknowledged the district does not own the property and having faculty, staff and parents parking in the lot and crossing Conyngham Avenue with children created an “unsafe situation.”

On Nov. 1, the district installed several no parking signs in the right-of-way between the lot and Conyngham Avenue to deter people from parking, Duffy said.

“We made moves to eliminate parking in that area,” Duffy said. “Thank goodness our stakeholders are abiding by that currently.”

Also, Duffy said the district would implement a campus traffic control coordinator position to keep traffic flowing during the morning and afternoon hours when elementary students are arriving and departing campus.

The parking issue is just one step in the process the district needs to work through to acquire necessary permits and approvals to build a two-floor, 57,371-square-foot school off Conyngham Avenue, next to Wycallis Elementary School.

The district is also seeking a conditional use variance, which needs to be reviewed by the Dallas Township Supervisors and then the Zoning Hearing Board, said Vito DeLuca, the solicitor for the Dallas School District.

“We have done a stormwater management plan, land development plan, and submitted a drainage plan to the Luzerne Conservation District,” Hoffmann said. “All those applications are out and in the process of being reviewed.”

Hoffmann said a sewage exception was filed with the Dallas Area Municipal Authority and to the state Department of Environmental Protection.

“I actually spoke with DEP today (Nov. 14) and they said that a letter is forthcoming,” Hoffmann said.

The proposed school will house third, fourth and fifth-grades. Kindergarten, first and second-grade students would be located at Wycallis Elementary.

Project plans include a one-way road leading to a new faculty parking lot and student drop-off area behind the planned school.

Wycallis and the planned Dallas Intermediate School will share a bus pad area off Conyngham Avenue.

The project would be funded by a bond agreement with PNC Bank at a cost not to exceed $39.5 million.

The building’s price tag is estimated at $18.5 million, according a plan submitted by Alloy 5, the district’s architectural firm.

The school board, its engineer and architect plan to address the parking issue with the Planning Commission at a 7 p.m. Dec. 12 meeting at the Dallas Township Municipal Building.

Justin Hoffmann, an engineer with Kiley Associates LLC, standing, listens to discussion among Dallas Township Planning Commission members about parking concerns in the Dallas School District. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_PlanmeetORG.jpg Justin Hoffmann, an engineer with Kiley Associates LLC, standing, listens to discussion among Dallas Township Planning Commission members about parking concerns in the Dallas School District. Eileen Godin | Dallas Post

Dallas Twp. Planning Commission seeks answers from school district

By Eileen Godin egodin@timesleader.com