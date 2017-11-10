Jobs

Dallas Days bicentennial celebration will offer a roundtable historical discussion on Nov. 14

November 10th, 2017 10:01 am

DALLAS —The year-long bicentennial celebration of Dallas Township continues with a discussion called ‘I Remember When: A Dallas Days History Roundtable’ on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

The free event is presented through a partnership with the Dallas Days Bicentennial Committee and Back Mountain Historical Association.

The evening will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Back Mountain Regional EMS Building, off Route 118, near the entrance to the Luzerne County Fairgrounds.

The discussion will feature a roundtable discussion about local history, with a special emphasis on remembrances and memories of those who grew up in Dallas as early as the 1940s and 1950s.

