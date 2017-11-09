Shavertown United Methodist Church concert honors veterans

KINGSTON TWP. — Area military veterans were honored with a patriotic concert at the Shavertown United Methodist Church Nov. 5.
The Veterans Day Concert was sponsored by the Shavertown United Methodist Church Fine Arts Series and the Back Mountain Men’s Ecumenical Group.
The concert opened with the Presentation of the Colors by the Daddow-Isaac American Legion Post 672.
The evening featured a variety of musical performances by SUMC Pastor Gideon Gaitano, the church’s Children of Light Chorus, the Wyoming Valley Barbershop Harmony Chorus, and former U.S. Navy First Class Petty Officer Robert “Bobby” Baird playing the trumpet.
The concert was designed to honor all military veterans and their families and offer prayers of support and condolences for the First Baptist Church community in Sutherland Springs, Texas where 26 people were killed when a gunman opened fire inside the church.
Proceeds raised through the Veterans Day Concert ticket sales will benefit the First Lt. Michael J. Cleary Memorial Fund, which assists veterans, their families and those with special needs.
A Back Mountain resident and 1999 Dallas High School graduate, Cleary was 24 years old when he was killed on Dec. 20, 2005, in military action near Samarra, Iraq.