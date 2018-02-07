Jobs

Meadows Auxiliary sponsors Winter Wonderland parties

February 7th, 2018 4:11 pm

<p class="x_MsoNormal">Enjoying a party at the Meadows Nursing & Rehabilitation Center are, from left, first row, Alyssa Pollock, activities; Cynthia Sickler, activities director; Katie Cilvik, activities; and Irene Holloway, resident. Second row, Ruth Searfoss, Sophie Gadomski and Mabel Jenkins, residents. Third row, Joey Black and Betty Prutzman, volunteers; Amy Belles, assistant volunteer coordinator; Camille Fioti, volunteer director; and Paul Oschal, entertainer.

DALLAS TWP. — The Meadows Auxiliary recently sponsored two Winter Wonderland-themed parties for residents of the Meadows Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

The Meadows Nursing & Rehabilitation Center Activities Department staff decorated the second and third-floor dining rooms in blue, silver and white to celebrate the season. Blue and white lights twinkled through blankets of “snow” draped throughout the rooms with clusters of snow-capped evergreen trees serving as a backdrop.

Nearly 130 residents enjoyed musical entertainment by pianist Paul Oschal as they snacked on chocolate-dipped cake balls, a snowman-shaped cheese dip and crackers, and blue raspberry lemonade.

