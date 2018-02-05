Jobs

Dallas Elementary School students jump for heart health awareness

By Eileen Godin - egodin@timesleader.com | February 5th, 2018 6:51 pm

DALLAS TWP. — Over 500 Dallas Elementary students got their blood pumping at the Jump Rope for Heart fundraising kick-off Feb. 1.

Alicia Deucane from the American Heart Association launched the Jump Rope for Heart fundraiser with a high-energy assembly for first- through fifth-graders at Dallas Elementary School.

Nearly 550 children attended the Parent-Teacher Organization sponsored event and learned the importance of a heart-healthy diet and lifestyle as well as the role of exercise.

Students who are participating in the Jump Rope for Heart fundraiser will seek donations from family and friends until Feb. 16.

Those interested in donating to the school’s campaign may also give through the american.heart.org/jump-hoops website.

Also, students will participate in jumping activities and continue to learn “heart-healthy habits during their gym class the week of Feb. 12-16,” according to an email from Michelle Bryant, physical education teacher at Dallas Elementary School.

All proceeds will benefit the American Heart Association.

By Eileen Godin

egodin@timesleader.com

Reach Eileen Godin at 570-991-6387 or on Twitter @TLNews.


