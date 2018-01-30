Back Mountain Memorial Library events

DALLAS — The Back Mountain Memorial Library, 96 Huntsville Road, lists the following upcoming events.

Winter/Spring Story Times will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

If you have not yet signed up your child, call the library for availability. Story Time age-group sessions serve toddlers through 5 years old. Classes include stories, fingerplays, music, and a craft. They will run eight weeks, through the week of April 2. Call 570-675-1182 to register or for information.

Yoga is returning to the library starting Monday, Feb. 5, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Expect a calming, moderately challenging workout.

The winter session consists of six classes held in the Community Room on Monday evenings and runs through March 12. Cost is $60; you may sample a class one time for $10.

News and Notices

Do you have cabin fever? Well, plans for the annual auction are getting underway.

Volunteers are always welcome to sign up. Committees are looking for people willing to help paint and repair donated furniture and other items. If you have some spare time and are even a little handy, call the library to put your talents to use.

The Color Therapy Group will meet at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 9.

Local author J. L. Shilanski will give a lecture on his new book, “Wanderlust: Wandering and Wondering About the World.”

This 1957 graduate of Lehman-High School will speak about travel, libraries, and meeting interesting people. This author presentation and book signing will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21.

Reader Recommended: Patrons and staff are enthusiastic about these titles.

Winter is a good time to get deeply involved in a good book.

We have recently added a batch of intriguing and highly regarded biographies: “Grant” by Ron Chernow, “Leonardo da Vinci” by Walter Isaacson and “Prairie Fires,” the new biography of Laura Ingalls Wilder. Any one of these books will immerse you in another world and ease those winter blues.

For more information on events and programs, call the library at 570-675-1182 or visit www.backmountainlibrary.org.