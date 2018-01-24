Back Mountain residents in the news

Jason Brady named to dean’s list

WEST HAVEN, CONN. — Jason Brady of Dallas, a student in the Lyme Academy College of Fine Arts of the University of New Haven has been named to the dean’s list for the 2017 fall semester.

Brady is working on a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Sculpture degree.

Carrie Pozaic earns dean’s list status

WORCESTER, MA — Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) has announced that Carrie Pozaic, of Wyoming, a member of the class of 2019 majoring in chemical engineering, was named to the university’s dean’s list for academic excellence for the fall 2017 semester.

Three named to dean’s list

NEWARK, DE — Three Back Mountain residents have been named to the University of Delaware dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester. They are:

Christina Valenti, Emily Easton and Katie Kapral, all of Dallas.

Locals graduate from Wilkes University

WILKES-BARRE — Seven Back Mountain residents were among 369 students who received bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees from Wilkes University during its winter commencement on Jan. 21. They are:

Amy Avillion, of Dallas; Erica Berrettini, of Dallas; Anne Butler, of Shavertown; Michelle Fox, of Dallas; Christopher Lauer, of Shavertown; Barry Stubeda, of Dallas; and Rhyle Stull, of Dallas.

Chinikaylo inducted into society

WILKES-BARRE — Maria Chinikaylo, of Dallas, was one of 15 Wilkes University students inducted as full members into the Theta Delta Chapter of the Beta Beta Beta national biological honor society during an induction ceremony held during the fall 2017 semester.

Full members are juniors or seniors who have completed at least 16 credits in biology with at least a 3.25 grade point average and a 3.0 overall GPA.

Kovalick inducted into honor society

WILKES-BARRE — Michael Kovalick, of Dallas, was one of 12 Wilkes University students inducted as associate members into the Theta Delta Chapter of the Beta Beta Beta national biological honor society during an induction ceremony held during the fall 2017 semester.

Associate members are sophomores and juniors who have completed fewer than 16 biology credits with at least a 3.25 grade point average and a 3.0 overall GPA.

Four named to dean’s list

CLARION — Four Back Mountain residents have earned placement on the Clarion University of Pennsylvania dean’s list by earning a GPA of 3.50 or higher for the fall 2017 semester.

They are Alexander Jones and Kameryn McGee, of Dallas; Sarah Traver, of Monroe Twp.; and Dalton, of Tunlkhannock.

Banas graduates from DeSales

CENTER VALLEY — Michael C. Banas, of Dallas, received a BSN in Nursing, magna cum laude, from DeSales University at its mid-year commencement Jan. 20 in Billera Hall on the Center Valley campus.

Norris named to dean’s list

POTSDAM, NY — Nicholas Alexander Norris, of Noxen, a senior majoring in civil engineering, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester at Clarkson University.

Gill named to dean’s list

DOYLESTOWN — Caitlin Gill, of Dallas, was honored for academic achievement by being named to the dean’s list at Delaware Valley University for the fall 2017 semester.

Locals graduate from Kutztown University

KUTZTOWN — Back Mountain residents who have received degrees from Kutztown University during the summer, fall and winter semesters are:

Jessica Lynn Campbell, of Dallas, Bachelor of Science in Biology/Molecular/Micro/Cell

Mary Elizabeth Gittens, of Dallas, Bachelor of Science in Public Administration

Jenna Morgan, of Dallas, Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Geography

Scott Ryan Salus, of Tunkhannock, Bachelor of Science of Business Administration in Management & Marketing

Hurst named to dean’s list

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Madison Hurst, daughter of Memory Hurt and Gregg Hurst, of Dallas, has been named to the dean’s list at Furman University for the 2017 fall semester.