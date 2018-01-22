Jobs

Misericordia University receives donation from Philadelphia Insurance Companies

January 22nd, 2018 4:50 pm

Philadelphia Insurance Companies donated $10,525 to Misericordia University through the Pennsylvania Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program in support of programming in the Department of Speech-Language Pathology that treats children with speech and language disorders. Participating in the ceremonial check presentation ceremony, from left, are Michael Ricca, CIC, vice president of marketing; and Joe McNeill, CIC, marketing executive, Philadelphia Insurance Companies; Mark Van Etten, vice president, finance and administration, Misericordia University; Paul ‘Chip’ Siegel, board of trustees, Misericordia University; and Molly E. Lorenzen, manager, corporate relations, Misericordia University.
DALLAS TWP. — Philadelphia Insurance Companies recently donated $10,525 to Misericordia University through the Pennsylvania Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program.

The funding will support programs for children with communication difficulties at the Misericordia University Speech-Language and Hearing Center in John J. Passan Hall.

The center offers free and low-cost speech-language pathology services to clients in the regional community. Faculty-supervised graduate students assess and treat patients of all ages, including many children from northeast Pennsylvania and surrounding areas.

PA EITC offers tax credits to eligible businesses that contribute to a state-approved scholarship organization, an educational improvement organization, and a pre-kindergarten scholarship organization. The benefactor may direct donations to a specific organization from a list of eligible participants. Misericordia University is approved by the state to be an Educational Improvement Organization.

For more information about how businesses can contribute to Misericordia University and become eligible for the PA EITC, call the Misericordia University Office of Corporate, Government and Foundation Relations at 570-674-6299.

