Misericordia University education majors receive student teaching assignments

DALLAS TWP. — Misericordia University teacher education majors recently received their student teaching assignments for the spring semester during the Student Teaching Seminar in Sandy and Marlene Insalaco Hall.

Twenty-one Misericordia University student teachers participated in the program, which prepares the undergraduates for classroom observation and instruction in several regional school districts.

The Teacher Education Department at Misericordia University requires student teachers to observe student instruction for 14 weeks in two different classrooms as part of their educational and professional experience. Students spend the school day in their assigned classrooms at first observing and then gradually teaching classes.

The following student teachers received assignments to regional school districts:

Alexia Alchevsky, Jackson, N.J., Wilkes-Barre Area and Wyoming Valley West school districts

Alexandra Anastasi, Duryea, Holy Rosary School and Pittston Area School District

Thomas Anderson, Westfield, N.J., Wyoming Valley West and Lake-Lehman school districts

Thea Arico, Rockaway, N.J., Lake-Lehman and Wilkes-Barre Area school districts

Giovana Augustine, Shavertown, Dallas School District and New Story School

Victoria Bednar, Honesdale, Wilkes-Barre Area School District

Emily Betterly, Hazleton, Wyoming Valley West and Tunkhannock school districts

Caitlin Cameron, Dallas, Lake-Lehman and Wyoming Valley West school districts

Jennifer Gazdick, Farmingville, N.Y., Tunkhannock and Lake-Lehman school districts

Melissa Hackett, Howell, N.J., Lake-Lehman School District

Sierra Macierowski, Shickshinny, Northwest Area School District

Lauren McEwen, Mohrsville, Lake-Lehman School District and Graham Academy

Kelli Mickowski, Mountain Top, Crestwood School District

Erin O’Day, Bear Creek Township, Bear Creek Charter School and Crestwood School District

Noah Ostrowski, Dalton, Dallas School District and Rock Solid Academy

Megan Ostrum, Dallas, Lake-Lehman and Tunkhannock school districts

Morgan Palmer, Lawrenceville, N.J., Lake-Lehman and Wilkes-Barre Area school districts

Tanner Reyan, Friendsville, Lake-Lehman and Wyoming Area school districts

Melissa Smith, New Tripoli, Northern Lehigh and Northwestern Lehigh school districts

Christine Wickiser, Hanover Township, Hanover Area School District

Sarah Wittle, Trucksville, New Story and Wyoming Area School District