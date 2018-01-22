Misericordia University education majors receive student teaching assignments

DALLAS TWP. — Misericordia University teacher education majors recently received their student teaching assignments for the spring semester during the Student Teaching Seminar in Sandy and Marlene Insalaco Hall.
Twenty-one Misericordia University student teachers participated in the program, which prepares the undergraduates for classroom observation and instruction in several regional school districts.
The Teacher Education Department at Misericordia University requires student teachers to observe student instruction for 14 weeks in two different classrooms as part of their educational and professional experience. Students spend the school day in their assigned classrooms at first observing and then gradually teaching classes.
The following student teachers received assignments to regional school districts:
Alexia Alchevsky, Jackson, N.J., Wilkes-Barre Area and Wyoming Valley West school districts
Alexandra Anastasi, Duryea, Holy Rosary School and Pittston Area School District
Thomas Anderson, Westfield, N.J., Wyoming Valley West and Lake-Lehman school districts
Thea Arico, Rockaway, N.J., Lake-Lehman and Wilkes-Barre Area school districts
Giovana Augustine, Shavertown, Dallas School District and New Story School
Victoria Bednar, Honesdale, Wilkes-Barre Area School District
Emily Betterly, Hazleton, Wyoming Valley West and Tunkhannock school districts
Caitlin Cameron, Dallas, Lake-Lehman and Wyoming Valley West school districts
Jennifer Gazdick, Farmingville, N.Y., Tunkhannock and Lake-Lehman school districts
Melissa Hackett, Howell, N.J., Lake-Lehman School District
Sierra Macierowski, Shickshinny, Northwest Area School District
Lauren McEwen, Mohrsville, Lake-Lehman School District and Graham Academy
Kelli Mickowski, Mountain Top, Crestwood School District
Erin O’Day, Bear Creek Township, Bear Creek Charter School and Crestwood School District
Noah Ostrowski, Dalton, Dallas School District and Rock Solid Academy
Megan Ostrum, Dallas, Lake-Lehman and Tunkhannock school districts
Morgan Palmer, Lawrenceville, N.J., Lake-Lehman and Wilkes-Barre Area school districts
Tanner Reyan, Friendsville, Lake-Lehman and Wyoming Area school districts
Melissa Smith, New Tripoli, Northern Lehigh and Northwestern Lehigh school districts
Christine Wickiser, Hanover Township, Hanover Area School District
Sarah Wittle, Trucksville, New Story and Wyoming Area School District