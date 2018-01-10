Back Mountain Chamber announces Mardi Gras celebration

DALLAS — The Back Mountain Chamber announces the fourth annual Mardi Gras Annual Awards Dinner is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 13 at Apple Tree Terrace at Newberry Estates.

The Chamber will honor the following BMC Business Award winners at the dinner.

Business of the Year: Twin Stacks

Entrepreneur of the Year: Kraken Boardsports

Volunteer of the Year: Jim Reino

Pride of Place: Danko’s

New & Emerging Business of the Year: The Barn

Above & Beyond Customer Service: FNCB

Young Professional Under 40: Molly Lorenzen

Community Involvement: Grotto Pizza

Non-profit of the year: United Way

Excellence in Leadership: Penn State Wilkes-Barre

Tickets are $50 per person or $350 for a table of eight. Dinner tickets are available by registering on the Back Mountain Chamber’s website, backmountainchamber.org, or contact Dawn at bmcbussdev@gmail.com.

Opportunities to support the chamber include program advertisements. Fees are as follows, full-page ad, $150; half-page ad, $100; quarter-page ad, $75; business card ad, $50; inside front and inside back, $200; and back cover, $250.

Other sponsorship options are $300 to support one of the following: Appetizers Table, Bar, Dinner Buffet Table, Dessert Table and Awards.