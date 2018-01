Trucksville Early Childhood Education Center students learn fire safety

Students in Mrs. Carpenter’s and Mrs. Teixeira’s 4-and-5-year-old classes at Trucksville Early Childhood Education Center were among many classes who learned about fire safety from the Trucksville Fire Department and were able to experience a real fire truck up close. From left, front row, are Everly Keown, Chase Rost, Olivia Meyer, Lily Casey, Zoey Houck-Moores, Ava Zimmerman, Chance Susko, Braden Tomalis, Olivia Sears, Everett Stoodley and Emma Spencer. Second row, Firefighter Jason, Erica Teixeira, Firefighter Larry, Coltrane Scavone, Tanya Carpenter and Joseph Dessoye.

