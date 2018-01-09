Ruth’s Chris Golf Classic funds Dinners for Kids

DALLAS — Area golfers took to the greens at the Huntsville Golf Club, Shavertown, for Ruth’s Chris Golf Classic to ensure that local children could access greens of their own — as well as proteins, vegetables, fruit and healthy carbs.

As a result of the golf fundraiser, event sponsors Metz Culinary Management and Ruth’s Chris Steak House presented a check for $26,000 to the Dinners for Kids program.

Dinners for Kids is a program that addresses food insecurity issues for students in the Wyoming Valley West and Dallas School districts.

Dave and Edna Tevet, former owners of Ollie’s American Restaurant in Edwardsville. started the Dinners for Kids as a grassroots effort to feed local hungry children. During its first year of operation in 2011, the outreach prepped, packaged and delivered – at no cost – a total of 7,800 dinners. These comprised six nutritionally balanced meals each week to to 40 school-aged children facing food insecurity.

The meals adhere to USDA nutritional recommendations and contain carefully measured portions, fresh fruit and a dessert.

“We were so proud of this event,” says Maureen Metz, the executive vice president of merchandising for Metz Culinary Management. “We know that area children in need often receive breakfasts and lunches from their schools, but they still can go to bed hungry. Dinners for Kids ensures that they get three meals a day, and it was our privilege to help them in this goal.”