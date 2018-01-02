Jobs

Lehman-Jackson Elementary students honored

January 2nd, 2018 8:27 pm

Students at Lehman-Jackson Elementary SChool were nominated by their teachers for demonstrating the value of being helpful during the month of December for the ‘Be Your Best’ program. From left, first row, are Avary Jacob, Kelsey Seibert, Brooklyn Reilly, Preston Williams, Kaitlyn Marx, Clayton Garinger, Gauge Bardo-Lamoreaux and Wyatt Engel. Second row, Linda Van Orden, first-grade teacher; Kristin Gannon, fifth-grade teacher; Sydney Sleyo, Gianna Ianniccari, Sage Morgan, Joey Chickson, Olivia Corcoran, Olivia Oliver, Dara Lopasky, third-grade teacher; and Donald James, principal. Absent at the time of the photo were Reese Jankins, Harmony Hall, Giada Ward and Molly Jenkins.

