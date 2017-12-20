Katilyn Metz to play lacrosse at Lebanon Valley College

KINGSTON — Kaitlyn Metz, of Dallas, a senior lacrosse player at Wyoming Seminary, will continue her academic and athletic career at Lebanon Valley College in the fall 2018.

Metz is a member of the Sem Blue Knights girls lacrosse team, coached by Catie Kersey.

She will play for Jackie Dando and the Dutchmen in the NCAA Division III MAC Commonwealth Conference and the ECAC. Her goal is to play as a freshman on the defense for Lebanon Valley College.

Metz has played lacrosse for 11 years, starting as a student at Wyoming Seminary Lower School. She played attack at Lower School and in her freshman year at Upper School and started at defense as a sophomore.

She helped lead the Blue Knights to the WVC District II Class 2A for the past three years and anchors the team’s defensive unit.

Metz was named to the Second Team Wyoming Valley Conference All-Star Team in 2016 and 2017. She holds one junior varsity and two varsity letters in lacrosse and was a starter in her sophomore and junior years.

She will serve as team co-captain in 2018 and plans to major in biology at Lebanon Valley.

Metz is the daughter of Susan and Jeffrey Metz.