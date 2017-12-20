News you need to know about the Back Mountain

Christmas tree collection

DALLAS — The Dallas Borough Road Department will commence curbside collection of Christmas trees on Jan. 2, 2018 and continue through until Jan. 19, 2018.

Christmas trees must have all decorations removed prior to being placed curbside. Do NOT place trees on the roadway or in swales/ditches.

Residents are to refrain from placing their trees curbside prior to weather predictions for snow and/or freezing rain events.

Dallas Borough officials thank residents for their assistance and cooperation in the Christmas tree collection program. Any questions or comments may be directed to the administrative office at 570-675-1389.

Healthy Beginnings Seminar

DALLAS TWP. — The Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce will hold a Healthy Beginnings Seminar from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan.19 at The Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309.

Admission is $45 per person.

For more information call the Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce at 570-836-7755.