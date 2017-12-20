Jobs

Lake-Noxen second-graders share their Christmas wish lists

December 20th, 2017 3:26 pm

LEHMAN TWP. — Lake-Noxen Elementary School second-grade teacher Leeann Bauer shared some of her students’ letters to Santa with the Dallas Post.

Dear Santa,

I want a robot so it can clean my room and 10,000 Legos and a football game.

Richard Logan

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a Nintendo switch an computer. I would also like Call of Duty, Zombies Two and a xbox 360. Last, I’d like a Luke SkyWalker.

Thank you Santa.

Benjamin Stoekage-Louis

Dear Santa, I want a girl fingerling. I want a black and white kitten with cat toys and cat food. I want clothes for my doll Cooper.

Mackenzie Pedro

Dear Santa,

I wish my mom is better for Christmas. I want a stuffed hamburger.

Charleigh West

Dear Santa,

I would like a RC car beaais it can go off road jump off my track and it can do tricks. Also want a robot so I don’t have to clean my room and it can clean my house. I would like a smart TV so I can play games.

Landon Roxby

Dear Santa,

I want $10,000,000 so I can get all of the Crossy Road guys. I want 10 robots to do all of the things my mom tells me to do. I want princess shoes. I want a map of the world. I want all the Minecraft books.

Kalista Ford

Dear Santa,

I want a cotton candy maker, a RC car, virtual reality, pokemon cards, school supplies, a bean bag chair, slime, Nintendo Switch, and a toy puppy.

Vincent Marcin

Dear Santa,

I would like a pack of bows, a new water bottle, a toy panda and a toy Santa.

Julianna Hillard

Dear Santa,

I want an American Girl doll and a boy doll. I would also like a Fur real Friend, a Beanie Boo, a toy snowman, a kitchen set, I would also like a ginerbread girl and boy, a stuffed toy zelda and a Rosealina plus an xBox Live. Finally, I’d like pie face challenge, a whiteboard, and a kitten and puppy.

Emily Foersch

Dear Santa,

I want a princess and a panda and a kitchen set. I want a kitchen because my other one broke. I want a princess because I like to change their dresses. I want a panda because I never had one.

Kaidence Grey

Lake-Noxen Elementary School second-grader Julianna Hillard colors the cookies on the bottom of her Santa letter.
http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_LN-letters-1.jpgLake-Noxen Elementary School second-grader Julianna Hillard colors the cookies on the bottom of her Santa letter. Amanda Hrycyna | For Dallas Post
Aiden Reimard, a second-grader at Lake-Noxen Elementary School, writes a letter to Santa asking him for PJs.
http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_LN-letters-2.jpgAiden Reimard, a second-grader at Lake-Noxen Elementary School, writes a letter to Santa asking him for PJs. Amanda Hrycyna | For Dallas Post
Kaidence Gray, a Lake-Noxen student, writes what she wants for Christmas before copying her list to her letter to Santa.
http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_LN-letters-3.jpgKaidence Gray, a Lake-Noxen student, writes what she wants for Christmas before copying her list to her letter to Santa. Amanda Hrycyna | For Dallas Post
Lake-Noxen Elementary School second-grader Matthew Terbush makes a correction while writing his letter to Santa, asking for lots and lots of money.
http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_LN-letters-4.jpgLake-Noxen Elementary School second-grader Matthew Terbush makes a correction while writing his letter to Santa, asking for lots and lots of money. Amanda Hrycyna | For Dallas Post
Zackary Truax, a student at Lake-Noxen Elementary School, takes a moment to concentrate while thinking about what he is going to ask Santa for Christmas.
http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_LN-letters-5.jpgZackary Truax, a student at Lake-Noxen Elementary School, takes a moment to concentrate while thinking about what he is going to ask Santa for Christmas. Amanda Hrycyna | For Dallas Post
Second-grade teacher Leeann Baur helps student Damon Bond-Evans with his letter to Santa.
http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_LN-letters-6.jpgSecond-grade teacher Leeann Baur helps student Damon Bond-Evans with his letter to Santa. Amanda Hrycyna | For Dallas Post
Students in Mrs. Leeann Baur’s second-grade class at Lake-Noxen Elementary School share their letters to Santa with Dallas Post readers. From left, first row, are Kalista Ford, Emily Foersch, Landon Roxby, Anthony Cebrick, Richard Logan and Kaidence Gray. Second row, James King, Zackary Truax, Aiden Reimard, Mackenzie Pedro, Damon Bond-Evans, Vincent Marcin. Third row, Logan Wolfe, Benjamin Stockage, Jordyn Shorts, Matthew Terbush, Charleigh West and Julianna Hillard.
http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_LN-letters-8.jpgStudents in Mrs. Leeann Baur’s second-grade class at Lake-Noxen Elementary School share their letters to Santa with Dallas Post readers. From left, first row, are Kalista Ford, Emily Foersch, Landon Roxby, Anthony Cebrick, Richard Logan and Kaidence Gray. Second row, James King, Zackary Truax, Aiden Reimard, Mackenzie Pedro, Damon Bond-Evans, Vincent Marcin. Third row, Logan Wolfe, Benjamin Stockage, Jordyn Shorts, Matthew Terbush, Charleigh West and Julianna Hillard. Amanda Hrycyna | For Dallas Post


