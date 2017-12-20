Lake-Noxen second-graders share their Christmas wish lists

LEHMAN TWP. — Lake-Noxen Elementary School second-grade teacher Leeann Bauer shared some of her students’ letters to Santa with the Dallas Post.

Dear Santa,

I want a robot so it can clean my room and 10,000 Legos and a football game.

Richard Logan

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a Nintendo switch an computer. I would also like Call of Duty, Zombies Two and a xbox 360. Last, I’d like a Luke SkyWalker.

Thank you Santa.

Benjamin Stoekage-Louis

Dear Santa, I want a girl fingerling. I want a black and white kitten with cat toys and cat food. I want clothes for my doll Cooper.

Mackenzie Pedro

Dear Santa,

I wish my mom is better for Christmas. I want a stuffed hamburger.

Charleigh West

Dear Santa,

I would like a RC car beaais it can go off road jump off my track and it can do tricks. Also want a robot so I don’t have to clean my room and it can clean my house. I would like a smart TV so I can play games.

Landon Roxby

Dear Santa,

I want $10,000,000 so I can get all of the Crossy Road guys. I want 10 robots to do all of the things my mom tells me to do. I want princess shoes. I want a map of the world. I want all the Minecraft books.

Kalista Ford

Dear Santa,

I want a cotton candy maker, a RC car, virtual reality, pokemon cards, school supplies, a bean bag chair, slime, Nintendo Switch, and a toy puppy.

Vincent Marcin

Dear Santa,

I would like a pack of bows, a new water bottle, a toy panda and a toy Santa.

Julianna Hillard

Dear Santa,

I want an American Girl doll and a boy doll. I would also like a Fur real Friend, a Beanie Boo, a toy snowman, a kitchen set, I would also like a ginerbread girl and boy, a stuffed toy zelda and a Rosealina plus an xBox Live. Finally, I’d like pie face challenge, a whiteboard, and a kitten and puppy.

Emily Foersch

/

Dear Santa,

I want a princess and a panda and a kitchen set. I want a kitchen because my other one broke. I want a princess because I like to change their dresses. I want a panda because I never had one.

Kaidence Grey