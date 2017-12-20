Dallas Elementary School first-graders pen letters to Santa

DALLAS TWP. — Dallas Elementary School first-grade teacher Jennifer Derr shared her students’ letters to Santa with the Dallas Post.

Dear Santa,

I hope that you don’t crash. May I please have an Nentendoe Swish. You are one of my fafrite people in the wolde. I love you in a friend way. I like Crissmiss.

Justin Dale

Dear Santa,

Did you like my coockies? I will make you coockes. May I pleas have candy in my stocking. I love your elf.

James Rakos

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I helped my frens. Thank you for the tent. How is Rudolf? May I please have a fijitspinr ? Will you tell Rudolf that I am guna leev him carits. How is the Northpul? May I please have a pensul . How is the elfs?

Rita Zangardi

Dear Santa,

How are you? I have been good. Oy hap kids up. May I please an a bog. Can my mom please have a stufe that is a snowman.

Lillie Mayverrill

Dear Santa,

I have been good. When my famolv is hrt I hep thum. I feel lik a doderr. May I please be a doderr win I grow up? I will mack shrr I will giv you cookees and carrit for grr rads.

Oliva Forlenza

Dear Santa,

Please tell Miss Klos Thank you fur the socks? How is the north pol? I have been good. I help kids. May I please have a play stashin? Thank you present. May I please have a citi.

Greyshalin Reitz

Dear Santa,

How is your reindeer? How is your elfs? I have been good decause I help Greyson with his morning worck. Thank you for my presents. I well bring you cookes and melk. May I pease have toys. Coud you bring Mrs. Margretee glas.

Michael Viglone

Dear Santa,

How is the elfs? I have been good. I hep my mom. Thank you frw pre is. May I please have staf amir plang win. Please tell the ran dew sat I am gr to lev kawits. I will lev awti koces adn mick.

Alaina Harkins

Dear Santa,

I am trying very hard too be good. Can i ples have a wooden train set?

Thank ples.

Trevon Leard

Dear Santa,

How is Roof? May I please have a presents? I have been good? Thank you for coum. May I please have a tory a Christmas.

I love you Santa.

Jonica Jovanov

Dear Santa,

How are the too coing? I have been good. I shar. Thank you for the bresins. Please tell roo off that I will giv rood off a lot uv caris. May I please have sum ackthin figrs and a moosick playr and a yockoe boock for my brutr and a dol hooos and dols for my sistr?

Logan Dalton

Dear Santa,

How are you? Thank you for my toys. I have been good. I help my mommy. May I please have ten lols and a JoJo erfons?

Lily McBroom

Dear Santa,

How is Rodoff? I have been good. I play with my frends. Thank you for my lps. Please tell Rodoff I will leev kerits awt sind for him. May I please have lps hausis lps? My bruthr wons a selfe stick. My sistr wons a macup. I love you smily.

Elliot Rigol

Dear Santa,

How are the elfs? I have been good. I helit so meonei. Thank you for the hugs. Please tell Rudolf I love him. May I please have that? I love Christmas. I love presents. I love you Santa.

Oliver Black.

Dear Santa,

How are the reinddeer? I have been good. I helpd my brothr. Plese tell Rudolf I will lave charits out for him. Thank you for the presints. I will lave cookes out for you. May I please have my brothr a Steelres fipit. I want baseball klets and batint glovs.

Lorenzo Zangardi

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I help my sisiy Emilee. How are the elfs? Thank you for all my gifts. May I please have a finggrling and a Barbie. How are you? I say my prers every nit.

Chloe Fiske

Dear Santa,

How lold is Sprickols? Please tell Rudof thar whil be carits owt. I have been good. I make my bed. Whut is the weather like at the Nhofhpoll? Thack you for the toy uonuchown. Can my sustre plase have a farey wond? Can I plase have a Rupuzol bow and narow? You or my favrit holluday prsen.

Kaitlyn Keown

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I help my mom and dad. How is Rudolf? Please tell yor reindeer I’ll leave caerits for them. May I pleas have a Nintendo Swich? Thank you Santa for presents. I lov Santa. I love Christmas. How is Mrs. Class.

Jackson Sitkowski

Dear Santa,

I will leve you exchra cookies. Please tell Mrs. Closs that I said hi. How is rudof? May I please have a hachamal and a brbie romote conchrol car and uoonacorn stuff. Can my sister Emily hav 100 books.

Sophia Davidson

Dear Santa,

I have been goo. You are my farit prsin. How are the rainder? I will glf the rainder carits. I help kids wen thar hrt. I help my Mom and Dad. I love yoor elf.

Alexli Parela

Dear Santa,

How is the elfs? How are u Satu? I am good Satu. Naw ef un I wot ples satu gol. Satu I luv Satu. Ma I plegse have u elf.

Richard Hawk

Dear Santa,

I am good this year. May I please have a Xbox one? How is Rodof? Please tell Mrs. Closs I have been good this year. Thank you for the prezins. Can you weck me up?

Jesse Berlew