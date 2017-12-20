Jobs

Classifieds

Homes

Subscribe

Autos

e-Edition

Apps: Android

IOS

Dallas Elementary School first-graders pen letters to Santa

December 20th, 2017 1:56 pm

Students in Jennifer Derr’s first-grade class at Dallas Elementary School share their letters to Santa with Dallas Post readers. From left, first row, are Elliot Rigol, Chloe Fisk, Olivia Forlenza, Alaina Harkins, Lillie May Verrill, Sophia Davidson, Lily McBroom. Second row, Middle row, Michael Viglone, Logan Dalton, Alex Liparela, Jackson Sitkowski, Rita Zangardi, Trevor Leard, Kaitlyn Keown. Third row, Mrs. Jenny Derr, Oliver Black, Greyson Reitz, James Rakos, Richard Hawk, Justin Dale, Jesse Berlew, Lorenzo Zangardi, Jonica Jovanov.
Students in Jennifer Derr’s first-grade class at Dallas Elementary School share their letters to Santa with Dallas Post readers. From left, first row, are Elliot Rigol, Chloe Fisk, Olivia Forlenza, Alaina Harkins, Lillie May Verrill, Sophia Davidson, Lily McBroom. Second row, Middle row, Michael Viglone, Logan Dalton, Alex Liparela, Jackson Sitkowski, Rita Zangardi, Trevor Leard, Kaitlyn Keown. Third row, Mrs. Jenny Derr, Oliver Black, Greyson Reitz, James Rakos, Richard Hawk, Justin Dale, Jesse Berlew, Lorenzo Zangardi, Jonica Jovanov.
Dallas Elementary first-graders Oliver Polack, 6, and Lily McBroom, 7, contemplate what they will write to Santa Claus.
Dallas Elementary first-graders Oliver Polack, 6, and Lily McBroom, 7, contemplate what they will write to Santa Claus.
Greyson Reitz, 6, and Michael Viglone, 7, talk to each other as they write letters to Santa Claus during first-grade class at Dallas Elementary School.
Greyson Reitz, 6, and Michael Viglone, 7, talk to each other as they write letters to Santa Claus during first-grade class at Dallas Elementary School.
Sophia Davidson, 6, glances at the teacher’s notes on how to start a letter to Santa Claus during first-grade class at Dallas Elementary School.
Sophia Davidson, 6, glances at the teacher’s notes on how to start a letter to Santa Claus during first-grade class at Dallas Elementary School.
First-grade student Elliot Rigol writes a letter to Santa Claus during class at Dallas Elementary School.
First-grade student Elliot Rigol writes a letter to Santa Claus during class at Dallas Elementary School.

DALLAS TWP. — Dallas Elementary School first-grade teacher Jennifer Derr shared her students’ letters to Santa with the Dallas Post.

Dear Santa,

I hope that you don’t crash. May I please have an Nentendoe Swish. You are one of my fafrite people in the wolde. I love you in a friend way. I like Crissmiss.

Justin Dale

Dear Santa,

Did you like my coockies? I will make you coockes. May I pleas have candy in my stocking. I love your elf.

James Rakos

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I helped my frens. Thank you for the tent. How is Rudolf? May I please have a fijitspinr ? Will you tell Rudolf that I am guna leev him carits. How is the Northpul? May I please have a pensul . How is the elfs?

Rita Zangardi

Dear Santa,

How are you? I have been good. Oy hap kids up. May I please an a bog. Can my mom please have a stufe that is a snowman.

Lillie Mayverrill

Dear Santa,

I have been good. When my famolv is hrt I hep thum. I feel lik a doderr. May I please be a doderr win I grow up? I will mack shrr I will giv you cookees and carrit for grr rads.

Oliva Forlenza

Dear Santa,

Please tell Miss Klos Thank you fur the socks? How is the north pol? I have been good. I help kids. May I please have a play stashin? Thank you present. May I please have a citi.

Greyshalin Reitz

Dear Santa,

How is your reindeer? How is your elfs? I have been good decause I help Greyson with his morning worck. Thank you for my presents. I well bring you cookes and melk. May I pease have toys. Coud you bring Mrs. Margretee glas.

Michael Viglone

Dear Santa,

How is the elfs? I have been good. I hep my mom. Thank you frw pre is. May I please have staf amir plang win. Please tell the ran dew sat I am gr to lev kawits. I will lev awti koces adn mick.

Alaina Harkins

Dear Santa,

I am trying very hard too be good. Can i ples have a wooden train set?

Thank ples.

Trevon Leard

Dear Santa,

How is Roof? May I please have a presents? I have been good? Thank you for coum. May I please have a tory a Christmas.

I love you Santa.

Jonica Jovanov

Dear Santa,

How are the too coing? I have been good. I shar. Thank you for the bresins. Please tell roo off that I will giv rood off a lot uv caris. May I please have sum ackthin figrs and a moosick playr and a yockoe boock for my brutr and a dol hooos and dols for my sistr?

Logan Dalton

Dear Santa,

How are you? Thank you for my toys. I have been good. I help my mommy. May I please have ten lols and a JoJo erfons?

Lily McBroom

Dear Santa,

How is Rodoff? I have been good. I play with my frends. Thank you for my lps. Please tell Rodoff I will leev kerits awt sind for him. May I please have lps hausis lps? My bruthr wons a selfe stick. My sistr wons a macup. I love you smily.

Elliot Rigol

Dear Santa,

How are the elfs? I have been good. I helit so meonei. Thank you for the hugs. Please tell Rudolf I love him. May I please have that? I love Christmas. I love presents. I love you Santa.

Oliver Black.

Dear Santa,

How are the reinddeer? I have been good. I helpd my brothr. Plese tell Rudolf I will lave charits out for him. Thank you for the presints. I will lave cookes out for you. May I please have my brothr a Steelres fipit. I want baseball klets and batint glovs.

Lorenzo Zangardi

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I help my sisiy Emilee. How are the elfs? Thank you for all my gifts. May I please have a finggrling and a Barbie. How are you? I say my prers every nit.

Chloe Fiske

Dear Santa,

How lold is Sprickols? Please tell Rudof thar whil be carits owt. I have been good. I make my bed. Whut is the weather like at the Nhofhpoll? Thack you for the toy uonuchown. Can my sustre plase have a farey wond? Can I plase have a Rupuzol bow and narow? You or my favrit holluday prsen.

Kaitlyn Keown

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I help my mom and dad. How is Rudolf? Please tell yor reindeer I’ll leave caerits for them. May I pleas have a Nintendo Swich? Thank you Santa for presents. I lov Santa. I love Christmas. How is Mrs. Class.

Jackson Sitkowski

Dear Santa,

I will leve you exchra cookies. Please tell Mrs. Closs that I said hi. How is rudof? May I please have a hachamal and a brbie romote conchrol car and uoonacorn stuff. Can my sister Emily hav 100 books.

Sophia Davidson

Dear Santa,

I have been goo. You are my farit prsin. How are the rainder? I will glf the rainder carits. I help kids wen thar hrt. I help my Mom and Dad. I love yoor elf.

Alexli Parela

Dear Santa,

How is the elfs? How are u Satu? I am good Satu. Naw ef un I wot ples satu gol. Satu I luv Satu. Ma I plegse have u elf.

Richard Hawk

Dear Santa,

I am good this year. May I please have a Xbox one? How is Rodof? Please tell Mrs. Closs I have been good this year. Thank you for the prezins. Can you weck me up?

Jesse Berlew

Students in Jennifer Derr’s first-grade class at Dallas Elementary School share their letters to Santa with Dallas Post readers. From left, first row, are Elliot Rigol, Chloe Fisk, Olivia Forlenza, Alaina Harkins, Lillie May Verrill, Sophia Davidson, Lily McBroom. Second row, Middle row, Michael Viglone, Logan Dalton, Alex Liparela, Jackson Sitkowski, Rita Zangardi, Trevor Leard, Kaitlyn Keown. Third row, Mrs. Jenny Derr, Oliver Black, Greyson Reitz, James Rakos, Richard Hawk, Justin Dale, Jesse Berlew, Lorenzo Zangardi, Jonica Jovanov.
http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_TDP122417SantaLTRs1.jpgStudents in Jennifer Derr’s first-grade class at Dallas Elementary School share their letters to Santa with Dallas Post readers. From left, first row, are Elliot Rigol, Chloe Fisk, Olivia Forlenza, Alaina Harkins, Lillie May Verrill, Sophia Davidson, Lily McBroom. Second row, Middle row, Michael Viglone, Logan Dalton, Alex Liparela, Jackson Sitkowski, Rita Zangardi, Trevor Leard, Kaitlyn Keown. Third row, Mrs. Jenny Derr, Oliver Black, Greyson Reitz, James Rakos, Richard Hawk, Justin Dale, Jesse Berlew, Lorenzo Zangardi, Jonica Jovanov. Sean McKeag | Dallas Post
Dallas Elementary first-graders Oliver Polack, 6, and Lily McBroom, 7, contemplate what they will write to Santa Claus.
http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_TDP122417SantaLTRs3.jpgDallas Elementary first-graders Oliver Polack, 6, and Lily McBroom, 7, contemplate what they will write to Santa Claus. Sean McKeag | Dallas Post
Greyson Reitz, 6, and Michael Viglone, 7, talk to each other as they write letters to Santa Claus during first-grade class at Dallas Elementary School.
http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_TDP122417SantaLTRs4.jpgGreyson Reitz, 6, and Michael Viglone, 7, talk to each other as they write letters to Santa Claus during first-grade class at Dallas Elementary School. Sean McKeag | Dallas Post
Sophia Davidson, 6, glances at the teacher’s notes on how to start a letter to Santa Claus during first-grade class at Dallas Elementary School.
http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_TDP122417SantaLTRs5.jpgSophia Davidson, 6, glances at the teacher’s notes on how to start a letter to Santa Claus during first-grade class at Dallas Elementary School. Sean McKeag | Dallas Post
First-grade student Elliot Rigol writes a letter to Santa Claus during class at Dallas Elementary School.
http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_TDP122417SantaLTRs2.jpgFirst-grade student Elliot Rigol writes a letter to Santa Claus during class at Dallas Elementary School. Sean McKeag | Dallas Post


POLL
Advertise With Us

Privacy Policy

Terms of Service

Times Leader Autos
Place Classified Ad
Photo Store
Local Business Directory
© 2017 Dallas Post


570-704-3982
570-300-2644

Wilkes-Barre, PA 18612