Dallas Days Christmas Home Decoration entries show holiday spirit

DALLAS — Many Dallas area residents proudly displayed their holiday spirit during the Dallas Days Christmas Home Decoration Contest.
The competition was one of the final events of Dallas Township’s bicentennial celebration, where 17 residents registered to decorate their home or just their front door.
The Back Mountain Bloomers were charged with judging.
Decorations were judged on originality, arrangement, best theme, overall presentation, best neighborhood and best front door decorations.
The following winners were announced at the Dallas Days Old-Fashioned Tree Lighting event on Dec. 9.
Front door decorating winners
• First place: Terry Eckert, Machell Avenue
• Second place: Samatha Menichini and Alan Pugh, Split Rail Lane
• Third place: Susan Pall, White Birch Lane
Home decorating winners:
• First place: Kevin Harger-Blizzard, Overbrook Road
• Second place: Floyd Sutton, Hickory Hills Lane
• Third place: Margie Banks, Kingswood Drive
Also, New Goss Manor received an honorable mention for having the most participants with five entries.