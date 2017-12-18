Jobs

Dallas Days Christmas Home Decoration entries show holiday spirit

By Eileen Godin - egodin@timesleader.com | December 18th, 2017 5:02 pm

A little holiday whimsy graced this home on Hickory Hills Road in Dallas.
A little holiday whimsy graced this home on Hickory Hills Road in Dallas.
Have no fear - this pup is friendly and stays in his yard at this home on Huyler Avenue in Dallas.
Have no fear - this pup is friendly and stays in his yard at this home on Huyler Avenue in Dallas.
The residents of this home on Lake Street have put snowmen in charge of their yuletide wishes.
The residents of this home on Lake Street have put snowmen in charge of their yuletide wishes.
Simple red bows and Santa give this home on Valley View Drive in Dallas a cheerful holiday vibe.
Simple red bows and Santa give this home on Valley View Drive in Dallas a cheerful holiday vibe.
The star on this Idlewood Drive home in Dallas Township shines in the holiday season.
The star on this Idlewood Drive home in Dallas Township shines in the holiday season.
This home welcomes guests with two reindeer and a shower of lights.
This home welcomes guests with two reindeer and a shower of lights.
Toy soldiers are ready to greet visitors at this home on Split Rail Lane in Dallas.
Toy soldiers are ready to greet visitors at this home on Split Rail Lane in Dallas.

DALLAS — Many Dallas area residents proudly displayed their holiday spirit during the Dallas Days Christmas Home Decoration Contest.

The competition was one of the final events of Dallas Township’s bicentennial celebration, where 17 residents registered to decorate their home or just their front door.

The Back Mountain Bloomers were charged with judging.

Decorations were judged on originality, arrangement, best theme, overall presentation, best neighborhood and best front door decorations.

The following winners were announced at the Dallas Days Old-Fashioned Tree Lighting event on Dec. 9.

Front door decorating winners

• First place: Terry Eckert, Machell Avenue

• Second place: Samatha Menichini and Alan Pugh, Split Rail Lane

• Third place: Susan Pall, White Birch Lane

Home decorating winners:

• First place: Kevin Harger-Blizzard, Overbrook Road

• Second place: Floyd Sutton, Hickory Hills Lane

• Third place: Margie Banks, Kingswood Drive

Also, New Goss Manor received an honorable mention for having the most participants with five entries.

By Eileen Godin

egodin@timesleader.com

Reach Eileen Godin at 570-991-6387 or on Twitter @TLNews.


