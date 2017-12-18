Dallas Days Christmas Home Decoration entries show holiday spirit

DALLAS — Many Dallas area residents proudly displayed their holiday spirit during the Dallas Days Christmas Home Decoration Contest.

The competition was one of the final events of Dallas Township’s bicentennial celebration, where 17 residents registered to decorate their home or just their front door.

The Back Mountain Bloomers were charged with judging.

Decorations were judged on originality, arrangement, best theme, overall presentation, best neighborhood and best front door decorations.

The following winners were announced at the Dallas Days Old-Fashioned Tree Lighting event on Dec. 9.

Front door decorating winners

• First place: Terry Eckert, Machell Avenue

• Second place: Samatha Menichini and Alan Pugh, Split Rail Lane

• Third place: Susan Pall, White Birch Lane

Home decorating winners:

• First place: Kevin Harger-Blizzard, Overbrook Road

• Second place: Floyd Sutton, Hickory Hills Lane

• Third place: Margie Banks, Kingswood Drive

Also, New Goss Manor received an honorable mention for having the most participants with five entries.

A little holiday whimsy graced this home on Hickory Hills Road in Dallas. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_HickoryHills-Copy.jpg A little holiday whimsy graced this home on Hickory Hills Road in Dallas. Eileen Godin | Dallas Post Have no fear - this pup is friendly and stays in his yard at this home on Huyler Avenue in Dallas. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Huyler.jpg Have no fear - this pup is friendly and stays in his yard at this home on Huyler Avenue in Dallas. Eileen Godin | Dallas Post The residents of this home on Lake Street have put snowmen in charge of their yuletide wishes. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Lake-Street.jpg The residents of this home on Lake Street have put snowmen in charge of their yuletide wishes. Eileen Godin | Dallas Post Simple red bows and Santa give this home on Valley View Drive in Dallas a cheerful holiday vibe. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Valley-view.jpg Simple red bows and Santa give this home on Valley View Drive in Dallas a cheerful holiday vibe. Eileen Godin | Dallas Post The star on this Idlewood Drive home in Dallas Township shines in the holiday season. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Idelwood.jpg The star on this Idlewood Drive home in Dallas Township shines in the holiday season. Eileen Godin | Dallas Post This home welcomes guests with two reindeer and a shower of lights. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_White-Birch.jpg This home welcomes guests with two reindeer and a shower of lights. Eileen Godin | Dallas Post Toy soldiers are ready to greet visitors at this home on Split Rail Lane in Dallas. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Split-Rail.jpg Toy soldiers are ready to greet visitors at this home on Split Rail Lane in Dallas. Eileen Godin | Dallas Post

By Eileen Godin egodin@timesleader.com