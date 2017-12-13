There are a lot of evenings happening in the Back Mountain

Lehman-Idetown UMC services

LEHMAN TWP. — The Lehman-Idetown United Methodist Church at 1011 Mountain View Dr. will hold aChristmas Candlelight Vesper service at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17.

A Christmas Eve Candlelight service is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24, at the church.

Back Mountain Memorial Library to hold new children’s event

DALLAS — The Children’s Room at the Back Mountain Memorial Library will hold an event called “Circuits, Sinterklaas, Dreidels, and More!” from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at the library, 96 Huntsville Road.

There will be several activities for participants to explore at their own pace. Activities include making a gingerbread man ornament that includes a circuit and a light, learning about the Dutch tradition of Sinterklaas, playing the dreidel, tasting speculaas (cookies) and much more.

Light refreshments will be served at 6:30 p.m. to wrap up the evening.

To register, call the library at 570-675-1182.

A Musical Service of Reflection & Hope at Trucksville UMC

KINGSTON TWP. — Trucksville United Methodist Church will hold A Musical Service of Reflection & Hope from 8 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20 in the Williams & Melba Dickson Educational Facility, 40 Knob Hill Road, Trucksville.

The musical service set for the darkest day of the year is meant to help us remember the “Light Shining in the Darkness”.

Guests should expect to arrive and depart in the light of a single candle.

For information, call 570-696-3897 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Healthy Beginnings Seminar

DALLAS TWP. — The Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce will hold Healthy Beginnings Seminar from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan.19 at The Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309.

Admission is $45 per person.

For more information call the Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce at 570-836-7755.