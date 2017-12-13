Jobs

Misericordia University hold webinar on fiduciary responsibilities of board members and presidents

December 13th, 2017 4:02 pm

DALLAS TWP. – Thomas J. Botzman, president of Misericordia University, and Christopher L. Borton, chair of the board of trustees, collaborated in November to present the webinar, “The Board as Fiduciary: What Board Members and Presidents Need to Know,” for the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges.

The webinar, moderated by Susan Whealler Johnston, executive vice-president and chief operating officer of AGB, introduced terminology of the fiduciary and the duties of the board of trustees and its members to the institution of higher education, as well as the public and stakeholders services, including employees, students and the community.

The presenters discussed how boards and administrators can effectively use internal and external experts to address challenges in risk management, finance and facilities, strategic planning and fundraising.

The presenters from Misericordia provided examples to illustrate what it takes to act in the best interest of the institution, how to proactively address potential conflict of interest, and the obligation to respond appropriately to the mission of the college or university.

The interactive webinar addressed ways to build expertise of board members and the board as a whole, the role of committees, and confidentiality concerns.

Botzman and Borton fielded questions from participants following their presentation.

