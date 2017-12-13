Dallas Days Old-Fashioned Tree Lighting draws a crowd

DALLAS TWP. — A crowd of over 300 people counted down to the lighting of a 30-foot Concolor Fir tree at the Dallas Days Old-Fashioned Tree Lighting Dec. 9 at the site of the former Dallas Township School, off Church Street.

The towering tree’s bright LED lights flicked on after Santa touched it. Attendees burst into applause as the colored lights reflected off falling snow, setting a festive atmosphere for the event.

“Christmas magic was alive Saturday night,” said Brenda Pugh, a member of the Dallas Days Bicentennial Committee.

This was the first time Dallas Borough and Dallas Township teamed up to hold the Dallas Days Old-Fashioned Tree Lighting and Dallas Dallas Christmas Home Decoration Contest, said township supervisor Elizabeth Martin.

Both Martin and Pugh agreed there is interest brewing to hold both events next year. Pugh said she received only positive feedback from attendees.

“We would love to keep doing this year after year,” Martin told the crowd Saturday night. “You guys have made this a very positive event.”

The snowy weather did cause some vendors to cancel, but many area residents and elected officials turned out for the event.

“I was beyond touched that so many came out in that awful weather,” Martin said afterward.

Several vendors such as Starosta Concessions, Feed the Beast, Uncle Bucks Barbecue, Will Love Stella Sweets and Sweet Lush Cupcakery Camper provided a selection of food options to fill any food craving.

State Farm Insurance, which offered guests free popcorn, and A&B Sunrooms, were on-site as well.

Bennie’s Nursery in Keelersburg, near Tunkhannock, which donated the 30-foot Concolor Fir tree, was selling freshly made wreaths.

Creamy hot chocolate was provided by the municipalities, Pugh said.

Also, Friedman Farms donated the use of the Back Mountain Trolley to shuttle folks who parked at Thomas Shopping Center off Route 309 in Dallas Township to the Tree Lighting site, Pugh said.

Santa and Mrs. Claus sat under a tent to welcome visits by area children and each child received a free stuffed animal, Pugh said.

“The Santa line was always long,” Martin said, noting that was a positive sign.

Carolers from Fellowship Church in Dallas Township filled the air with holiday medleys.

“Everyone seemed to have the Christmas spirit,” Pugh said.

Before the tree lighting, families hung decorations on the big fir tree and children hung homemade ornaments on the tree.

“I loved that children made their own ornaments,” Martin said.

Area residents expressed their creative holiday spirit by entering the Dallas Days Christmas Home Decoration Contest.

Seventeen Dallas Borough and Dallas Township residents registered for the contest.

Participants could decorate their homes and yards or just their front doors.

The Back Mountain Bloomers judged entrees on originality, arrangement, best theme, overall presentation, best neighborhood and best front door decorations.

Martin announced the following residents won first, second and third-place prizes for the home and front door Christmas Home Decoration Contest. Winners will receive a gift card.

Front door decorating winners:

• First place: Terry Eckert, Machell Avenue

• Second place: Samatha Menichini and Alan Pugh, Split Rail Lane

• Third place: Susan Pall, White Birch Lane

Home decorating winners:

• First place: Kevin Harger-Blizzard, Overbrook Road

• Second place: Floyd Sutton, Hickory Hills Lane

• Third place: Margie Banks, Kingswood Drive

Also, New Goss Manor received an honorable mention for having the most neighborhood participants with five entries.

The Dallas Days Old-Fashioned Tree Lighting and Christmas Home Decorating contest events marked the end of a year-long celebration of Dallas Township’s bicentennial celebration.

The bicentennial festivities started with the Gold Shield Gala on April 7, to honor the region’s law enforcement. Other community events were planned throughout the year and included community movie nights, a car show, a history display, food drives and so much more.

Santa and Mrs.Claus sit under a tent and greet children at the Dallas Days Old-Fashioned Tree Lighting on Dec. 9, at the former site of the Dallas Township School in Dallas Township. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_dallas_tree1_faa.jpg Santa and Mrs.Claus sit under a tent and greet children at the Dallas Days Old-Fashioned Tree Lighting on Dec. 9, at the former site of the Dallas Township School in Dallas Township. Fred Adams | For Dallas Post As Santa touches a branch on the 30-foot Christmas tree, holiday lights lit up at the Dallas Days Old-Fashioned Tree Lighting. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_dallas_tree2_faa.jpg As Santa touches a branch on the 30-foot Christmas tree, holiday lights lit up at the Dallas Days Old-Fashioned Tree Lighting. Fred Adams | For Dallas Post Dallas School District Superintendent Thomas Duffy and his family, including his daughter, 8-year-old Colleen, walk through the snow to attend the festivities at the Dallas Days Old-Fashioned Tree Lighting on Dec. 9. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_dallas_tree3_faa.jpg Dallas School District Superintendent Thomas Duffy and his family, including his daughter, 8-year-old Colleen, walk through the snow to attend the festivities at the Dallas Days Old-Fashioned Tree Lighting on Dec. 9. Fred Adams | For Dallas Post Bill Nido enjoys a cup of hot chocolate at the Old-Fashioned Tree Lighting in Dallas Township. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_dallas_tree4_faa.jpg Bill Nido enjoys a cup of hot chocolate at the Old-Fashioned Tree Lighting in Dallas Township. Fred Adams | For Dallas Post Falling snow did not stop the old Dallas fire truck rides during the Dallas Days Old-Fashion Tree Lighting event. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_dallas_tree5_faa.jpg Falling snow did not stop the old Dallas fire truck rides during the Dallas Days Old-Fashion Tree Lighting event. Fred Adams | For Dallas Post Carolers from the Fellowship Church in Dallas Township fill the air with Christmas songs during the Christmas Tree Lighting event in Dallas Township. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_dallas_tree6_faa.jpg Carolers from the Fellowship Church in Dallas Township fill the air with Christmas songs during the Christmas Tree Lighting event in Dallas Township. Fred Adams | For Dallas Post Over 300 Back Mountain residents attended the Dallas Days Old-Fashioned Tree Lighting in Dallas Township on Dec. 9. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_dallas_tree7_faa.jpg Over 300 Back Mountain residents attended the Dallas Days Old-Fashioned Tree Lighting in Dallas Township on Dec. 9. Fred Adams | For Dallas Post The old Dallas fire truck is decked out in its Christmas finest at the Old Fashioned Tree Lighting event on Dec. 9. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_dallas_tree8_faa.jpg The old Dallas fire truck is decked out in its Christmas finest at the Old Fashioned Tree Lighting event on Dec. 9. Fred Adams | For Dallas Post

By Eileen Godin egodin@timesleader.com