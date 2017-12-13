Dallas Elementary School held annual Holiday Shoppe

DALLAS TWP. — Eight-year-old Sophia Davidson and her friend Payton Quinn took advantage of the Dallas Elementary School’s Holiday Shoppe held Dec. 8 and 9.
The annual Parent Teacher Organization-sponsored event gives students the opportunity to purchase gifts for family members while parents shop a variety of local vendors and crafters.
Children and their families or caregivers were invited shop from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 8, and from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Dallas Elementary School. The event often attracts hundreds of school families.
The school’s cafeteria was redesigned to resemble a small store.
Vendors lined the perimeter of the room, while a large table in the center offered a selection of items that included pencils, small toys and sports memorabilia such as posters, key rings and much more.
A gift wrapping station was placed in the hall, outside of the cafeteria, for students to put the finishing touch on their presents.
Santa took a break from the North Pole Friday to visit with children and read a holiday story.
The Holiday Shoppe event was designed to make children part of the holiday shopping experience.