Dallas Elementary School held annual Holiday Shoppe

DALLAS TWP. — Eight-year-old Sophia Davidson and her friend Payton Quinn took advantage of the Dallas Elementary School’s Holiday Shoppe held Dec. 8 and 9.

The annual Parent Teacher Organization-sponsored event gives students the opportunity to purchase gifts for family members while parents shop a variety of local vendors and crafters.

Children and their families or caregivers were invited shop from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 8, and from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Dallas Elementary School. The event often attracts hundreds of school families.

The school’s cafeteria was redesigned to resemble a small store.

Vendors lined the perimeter of the room, while a large table in the center offered a selection of items that included pencils, small toys and sports memorabilia such as posters, key rings and much more.

A gift wrapping station was placed in the hall, outside of the cafeteria, for students to put the finishing touch on their presents.

Santa took a break from the North Pole Friday to visit with children and read a holiday story.

The Holiday Shoppe event was designed to make children part of the holiday shopping experience.

Santa Clause shows children pictures in a book during storytime during the Dallas Elementary School’s Holiday Shoppe. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_TDP121717HolidayShop1.jpg Santa Clause shows children pictures in a book during storytime during the Dallas Elementary School’s Holiday Shoppe. Sean McKeag | Dallas Post John McGuire, 8, of Dallas, wraps presents in the hallway of Dallas Elementary during the annual Holiday Shoppe. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_TDP121717HolidayShop2.jpg John McGuire, 8, of Dallas, wraps presents in the hallway of Dallas Elementary during the annual Holiday Shoppe. Sean McKeag | Dallas Post Santa Claus holds up a book to show children the pictures with his helper Robyn Margellina during the Holiday Shoppe at Dallas Elementary School in Dallas Township. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_TDP121717HolidayShop3.jpg Santa Claus holds up a book to show children the pictures with his helper Robyn Margellina during the Holiday Shoppe at Dallas Elementary School in Dallas Township. Sean McKeag | Dallas Post Regan Quinn, 8, and friend Kayla Whilden, 9, both of Dallas, enjoy crafts during the Holiday Shoppe at Dallas Elementary School. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_TDP121717HolidayShop4.jpg Regan Quinn, 8, and friend Kayla Whilden, 9, both of Dallas, enjoy crafts during the Holiday Shoppe at Dallas Elementary School. Sean McKeag | Dallas Post Sophia Davidson and her friend Payton Quinn, both 8, of Dallas, pick out items during the Holiday Shoppe at Dallas Elementary School. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_TTL120917HolidayShop2.jpg Sophia Davidson and her friend Payton Quinn, both 8, of Dallas, pick out items during the Holiday Shoppe at Dallas Elementary School. Sean McKeag | Dallas Post

By Eileen Godin egodin@timesleader.com