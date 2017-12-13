Jobs

Classifieds

Homes

Subscribe

Autos

e-Edition

Apps: Android

IOS

Dallas Elementary School held annual Holiday Shoppe

By Eileen Godin - egodin@timesleader.com | December 13th, 2017 10:33 am

Santa Clause shows children pictures in a book during storytime during the Dallas Elementary School’s Holiday Shoppe.
Santa Clause shows children pictures in a book during storytime during the Dallas Elementary School’s Holiday Shoppe.
John McGuire, 8, of Dallas, wraps presents in the hallway of Dallas Elementary during the annual Holiday Shoppe.
John McGuire, 8, of Dallas, wraps presents in the hallway of Dallas Elementary during the annual Holiday Shoppe.
Santa Claus holds up a book to show children the pictures with his helper Robyn Margellina during the Holiday Shoppe at Dallas Elementary School in Dallas Township.
Santa Claus holds up a book to show children the pictures with his helper Robyn Margellina during the Holiday Shoppe at Dallas Elementary School in Dallas Township.
Regan Quinn, 8, and friend Kayla Whilden, 9, both of Dallas, enjoy crafts during the Holiday Shoppe at Dallas Elementary School.
Regan Quinn, 8, and friend Kayla Whilden, 9, both of Dallas, enjoy crafts during the Holiday Shoppe at Dallas Elementary School.
Sophia Davidson and her friend Payton Quinn, both 8, of Dallas, pick out items during the Holiday Shoppe at Dallas Elementary School.
Sophia Davidson and her friend Payton Quinn, both 8, of Dallas, pick out items during the Holiday Shoppe at Dallas Elementary School.

DALLAS TWP. — Eight-year-old Sophia Davidson and her friend Payton Quinn took advantage of the Dallas Elementary School’s Holiday Shoppe held Dec. 8 and 9.

The annual Parent Teacher Organization-sponsored event gives students the opportunity to purchase gifts for family members while parents shop a variety of local vendors and crafters.

Children and their families or caregivers were invited shop from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 8, and from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Dallas Elementary School. The event often attracts hundreds of school families.

The school’s cafeteria was redesigned to resemble a small store.

Vendors lined the perimeter of the room, while a large table in the center offered a selection of items that included pencils, small toys and sports memorabilia such as posters, key rings and much more.

A gift wrapping station was placed in the hall, outside of the cafeteria, for students to put the finishing touch on their presents.

Santa took a break from the North Pole Friday to visit with children and read a holiday story.

The Holiday Shoppe event was designed to make children part of the holiday shopping experience.

Santa Clause shows children pictures in a book during storytime during the Dallas Elementary School’s Holiday Shoppe.
http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_TDP121717HolidayShop1.jpgSanta Clause shows children pictures in a book during storytime during the Dallas Elementary School’s Holiday Shoppe. Sean McKeag | Dallas Post
John McGuire, 8, of Dallas, wraps presents in the hallway of Dallas Elementary during the annual Holiday Shoppe.
http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_TDP121717HolidayShop2.jpgJohn McGuire, 8, of Dallas, wraps presents in the hallway of Dallas Elementary during the annual Holiday Shoppe. Sean McKeag | Dallas Post
Santa Claus holds up a book to show children the pictures with his helper Robyn Margellina during the Holiday Shoppe at Dallas Elementary School in Dallas Township.
http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_TDP121717HolidayShop3.jpgSanta Claus holds up a book to show children the pictures with his helper Robyn Margellina during the Holiday Shoppe at Dallas Elementary School in Dallas Township. Sean McKeag | Dallas Post
Regan Quinn, 8, and friend Kayla Whilden, 9, both of Dallas, enjoy crafts during the Holiday Shoppe at Dallas Elementary School.
http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_TDP121717HolidayShop4.jpgRegan Quinn, 8, and friend Kayla Whilden, 9, both of Dallas, enjoy crafts during the Holiday Shoppe at Dallas Elementary School. Sean McKeag | Dallas Post
Sophia Davidson and her friend Payton Quinn, both 8, of Dallas, pick out items during the Holiday Shoppe at Dallas Elementary School.
http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_TTL120917HolidayShop2.jpgSophia Davidson and her friend Payton Quinn, both 8, of Dallas, pick out items during the Holiday Shoppe at Dallas Elementary School. Sean McKeag | Dallas Post

By Eileen Godin

egodin@timesleader.com

Reach Eileen Godin at 570-991-6387 or on Twitter @TLNews


POLL
Advertise With Us

Privacy Policy

Terms of Service

Times Leader Autos
Place Classified Ad
Photo Store
Local Business Directory
© 2017 Dallas Post


570-704-3982
570-300-2644

Wilkes-Barre, PA 18612