Bob Dolbear celebrates 102nd birthday

DALLAS TWP. —Bob Dolbear, the founder of the “Old Shoe” football game between Dallas and Lake-Lehman school districts celebrated his 102nd birthday on Thursday, Dec. 7.

A resident at The Village at Greenbriar in Dallas Township, Dolbear celebrated with friends and family.

Dolbear grew up in Plains Township and attended Plain High School. He graduated from Mansfield University and earned a masters degree from Bucknell University.

He served as a cryptographer in War World II and was the principal of Dallas High School.