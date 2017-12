KINGSTON TWP. — Austin Alder recently earned his Eagle Scout award. Alder built new blue bird boxes to replace aging boxes at Frances Slocum State Park. His two older brothers, Devin and Trevor, previously completed Eagle Scout projects for the park. The brothers are members of Troop 165 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Back Mountain. Here, Kathy Kelchner, the environmental education specialist at Francis Slocum State Park, accepts Austin’s blue bird boxes.

