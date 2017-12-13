New books added to Back Mountain Memorial Library collection

DALLAS — The following new books have been added to the shelves at the Back Mountain Memorial Library, 96 Huntsville Road:

November 2017

EXPRESS

“Every Breath You Take” by Mary Higgins Clark

“The House of Unexpected Sisters” by Alexander McCall Smith

“The Noel Diary” by Richard Paul Evans

“Typhoon Fury” by Clive Cussler

“The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye” by David Lagercrantz

“Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng

“End Game” by David Baldacci

“A Christmas Return: A Novel” by Anne Perry

“The Armageddon File” by Stephen Coonts

“Manhattan Beach: A Novel” by Jennifer Egan

“Count to Ten: A Private Novel” by James Patterson

“Hardcore Twenty-Four” by Janet Evanovich

“The Rules of Magic” by Alice Hoffman

Fiction

“The Future Home of the Living God” by Louise Erdrich

Nonfiction

“The Family Cabin” by Dale Mulfinger

“Train Your Mind for Athletic Success” by Jim Taylor

“A Well-Crafted Home” by Janet Crowther

“Kovel’s Antiques and Collectibles Price Guide 2018”

“The Many Lives of Erik Kessels” by Erik Kessels

Biography

“Prairie Fires: The American Dreams of Laura Ingalls Wilder

“Joan Rivers Confidential” by Melissa Rivers

Large print fiction

“Winter Wishes” by Fern Michaels

“The House of Unexpected Sisters” by Alexander McCall Smith

“In This Moment” by Karen Kingsbury

“Typhoon Fury” by Clive Cussler

Books on CD

“The Midnight Line” by Lee Child

“Typhoon Fury” by Clive Cussler

“Two Kinds of Truth” by Michael Connelly

“Every Breath You Take” by Mary Higgins Clark

“The Armageddon File” by Stephen Coonts

“To Be Where You Are” by Jan Karon

“In the Midst of Winter” by Isabel Allende

“Theft By Finding: Diaries 1977-2002” by David Sedaris

“Uncommon Type: Some Stories” by Tom Hanks

“Hiddensee” by Gregory Maguire

Young Adult

“You Bring the Distant Near” by Mitali Perkins

“Landscape with Invisible Hand” by M.T.Anderson

“Turtles All the Way Down” by John Green

December 2017

DALLAS — The Back Mountain Memorial Library, located at 96 Huntsville Rd., announces the addition of the following books to their collection in December.

DECEMBER 2017

