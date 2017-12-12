Dallas Days Christmas Home Decoration Contest highlights

DALLAS — A few weeks ago, Dallas Days Bicentennial member Brenda Pugh put out a request to all Dallas Township and Dallas Borough residents to “light up Dallas” for the Dallas Days Christmas Home Decoration Contest.

Many residents heard her call and put their holiday creativity to the test.

Participants could decorate their homes and yards or just their front doors. The Back Mountain Bloomers were charged with judging. Winners were announced at the Dallas Days Old-Fashioned Tree Lighting event on Dec. 10.

Check in with the Dallas Post next week to see more homes decorated for the Dallas Days Christmas Home Decoration Contest.

This home on Grandview Avenue in Dallas Township has a whimsical design complete with Santa’s sled stuck in a tree. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Lights.53grandview.jpg This home on Grandview Avenue in Dallas Township has a whimsical design complete with Santa’s sled stuck in a tree. Nick Godin | For Dallas Post Also, on Grandview Avenue in Dallas, this resident constructed a beautiful light tree and included their trampoline into the design. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Lights.59grandview.jpg Also, on Grandview Avenue in Dallas, this resident constructed a beautiful light tree and included their trampoline into the design. Nick Godin | For Dallas Post The holiday spirit is in full array at this home on Dorchester Drive in Dallas. There is an inflatable stable with Santa’s reindeer and a mechanical Ferris wheel and so much more that could not fit into our camera lens. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Lights.dorchester.jpg The holiday spirit is in full array at this home on Dorchester Drive in Dallas. There is an inflatable stable with Santa’s reindeer and a mechanical Ferris wheel and so much more that could not fit into our camera lens. Nick Godin | For Dallas Post This Machell Avenue resident decorated their front entry way with a goal to spread holiday cheer. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Lights.Machell.jpg This Machell Avenue resident decorated their front entry way with a goal to spread holiday cheer. Nick Godin | For Dallas Post On Joseph Street in Dallas, a nature-themed front door design emanates a warm welcoming feeling. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Lights.Joesph.jpg On Joseph Street in Dallas, a nature-themed front door design emanates a warm welcoming feeling. Nick Godin | For Dallas Post Classic white and red holiday lights give this home on Kingswood Drive in Dallas a pleasant holiday flare. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Lights.Kingswood.jpg Classic white and red holiday lights give this home on Kingswood Drive in Dallas a pleasant holiday flare. Nick Godin | For Dallas Post The lights on this home on Lower Demunds Road in Dallas are programmed to music. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Lights.LowerDemunds.jpg The lights on this home on Lower Demunds Road in Dallas are programmed to music. Nick Godin | For Dallas Post Characters from the ‘Land of Misfit Toys’ from the 1964 television show ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ are featured in this holiday light scheme on Woodcliff Drive in Dallas. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Lights.woodcliff.jpg Characters from the ‘Land of Misfit Toys’ from the 1964 television show ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ are featured in this holiday light scheme on Woodcliff Drive in Dallas. Nick Godin | For Dallas Post