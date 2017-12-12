Jobs

Dallas Days Christmas Home Decoration Contest highlights

By Eileen Godin - egodin@timesleader.com | December 12th, 2017 2:02 pm

This home on Grandview Avenue in Dallas Township has a whimsical design complete with Santa’s sled stuck in a tree.
Also, on Grandview Avenue in Dallas, this resident constructed a beautiful light tree and included their trampoline into the design.
The holiday spirit is in full array at this home on Dorchester Drive in Dallas. There is an inflatable stable with Santa’s reindeer and a mechanical Ferris wheel and so much more that could not fit into our camera lens.
This Machell Avenue resident decorated their front entry way with a goal to spread holiday cheer.
On Joseph Street in Dallas, a nature-themed front door design emanates a warm welcoming feeling.
Classic white and red holiday lights give this home on Kingswood Drive in Dallas a pleasant holiday flare.
The lights on this home on Lower Demunds Road in Dallas are programmed to music.
Characters from the ‘Land of Misfit Toys’ from the 1964 television show ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ are featured in this holiday light scheme on Woodcliff Drive in Dallas.
DALLAS — A few weeks ago, Dallas Days Bicentennial member Brenda Pugh put out a request to all Dallas Township and Dallas Borough residents to “light up Dallas” for the Dallas Days Christmas Home Decoration Contest.

Many residents heard her call and put their holiday creativity to the test.

Participants could decorate their homes and yards or just their front doors. The Back Mountain Bloomers were charged with judging. Winners were announced at the Dallas Days Old-Fashioned Tree Lighting event on Dec. 10.

Check in with the Dallas Post next week to see more homes decorated for the Dallas Days Christmas Home Decoration Contest.

Wilkes-Barre, PA 18612