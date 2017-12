The Village at Greenbriar in Dallas recently celebrated Veterans Day. Resident veterans went to Wilkes University for a Veterans Day luncheon and ceremony. From left, first row, Gerald Kavinski, Alice Spears, George Smith, Angelo Magli, and Paul Sabol. Second row, Arthur Bosynak, Erma Ginter, Ben Franklin, Walter Bednar, John Navich, Frank Baumiller and Bill Neff.

http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_veterans-day-2017.jpg Submitted photo