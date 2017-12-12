Penn State teaches basics of government involvement

UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State Extension offers online course to learn about getting involved in state and local government.

“Getting Involved in Pennsylvania Local Government” is intended to be a reference guide for some of the most common elected positions in Pennsylvania local municipalities to help participants understand the structure and function of local government, no matter their level of involvement.

The course is relevant for those who are interested in participating in local government or running for office. It explains the way local government works in Pennsylvania and outlines some of the best ways individuals can get involved. The course also offers an overview of the process of running for a local elected office.

Sections explain the different forms of municipalities in Pennsylvania; demonstrate opportunities for advocacy and involvement; help participants decide the appropriate level of public service to fit their needs; and understand the process involved in becoming a candidate for a local office.

Individuals interested in the course can view details and sign up at https://extension.psu.edu/getting-involved-in-your-pennsylvania-local-government.