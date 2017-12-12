Jobs

Dallas Senior Center menu for week of Dec. 18

December 12th, 2017 12:53 pm

DALLAS - The following is the menu for the Dallas Senior Center for the week of Dec. 18:

MONDAY: Fish Almandine, scalloped potatoes, snap peas, whole wheat dinner roll, oatmeal cookie, milk and coffee.

TUESDAY: Turkey salad sandwich, creamy pumpkin soup, sliced beets (cold), whole wheat sandwich roll, ambrosia, milk and coffee.

WEDNESDAY: Breaded pork chop, carrots, cabbage and noodles, spice cake, milk and coffee.

THURSDAY: Roast turkey, stuffing, roasted sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, spiced peaches, milk and coffee.

FRIDAY: Baked spaghetti, tossed salad, parmesan cheese, Italian vegetable medley, sorbet, milk and coffee.

