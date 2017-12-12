Penn State Extension offers ‘Dining with Diabetes’ course online

UNIVERSITY PARK — Individuals who want to learn how to better manage diabetes now have the opportunity to take an online course offered by Penn State Extension.

“Dining with Diabetes” is a nationally accredited diabetes education program taught by extension educators across Pennsylvania. It is geared toward anyone who has type 2 diabetes, pre-diabetes, has a family member with type 2 diabetes or is at risk for developing diabetes.

The course is divided into five sections: what is diabetes, meal planning, serving sizes and carbohydrate counting; heart-healthy eating, medications, monitoring and goal setting; and dining out. Each section will provide participants with valuable information designed to help manage diabetes.

The sections are designed to be viewed individually, so participants can choose the order in which they move through the course. Booklets and supplementary handouts can be found in each section and can be viewed as often as needed.

For more information or to register, visit the Penn State Extension website at http://extension.psu.edu/dining-with-diabetes-online