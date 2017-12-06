Dallas Post to publish photos of Dallas Days Christmas Decoration Contest entrees

DALLAS — Contestants in the Dallas Days Christmas Home Decoration Contest will be showcased in the Dallas Post through the holiday season.

The Dallas Post has teamed up with the Dallas Days Bicentennial Committee and the Back Mountain Bloomers to publish photos of the 17 entries to the Dallas Days Christmas Home Decoration Contest.

Now our readers can see the stiff competition in the first-ever Dallas Borough and Dallas Township outdoor decorating contest.

The Dallas Days Christmas Home Decoration Contest is a free community-wide event, which is part of Dallas Township’s year-long bicentennial celebration.

Participants had to register by Nov. 27 and may decorate their entire house or just their front door.

The Back Mountain Bloomers will judge homes on originality, arrangement, best theme, overall presentation, best neighborhood and best front door decorations between Dec. 4 and 7, said MaryLou Grant of the Back Mountain Bloomers.

Dallas Days Christmas Home Decoration Contest winners will be announced at the Dallas Days Old-Fashion Christmas Tree Lighting scheduled for 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at the site of the former Dallas Township School, off Church Street in Dallas Township.

By Eileen Godin egodin@timesleader.com