There are a lot of events happening in the Back Mountain

Kunkle Fire Company breakfast buffet

DALLAS TWP. — The Kunkle Fire Company will hold a breakfast buffet from 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Dec. 10, at the Kunkle Social Hall, 815 Kunkle Road.

Adult admission is $9 per person. Children 10 years old and younger will be admitted for $4. For information, call 570-675-3334.

Josh Oldaker to perform

SWEET VALLEY — The Living Word Baptist Church will host national recording artist Josh Oldaker at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Living Word Baptist Church, 40 Hess Lane.

Oldaker will sing a variety of Christmas songs including several hymns about the birth of the Son of God.

For information, call 570-592-3219.

Dallas American Legion to hold Kids’ Christmas

DALLAS — The Dallas American Legion Post 672 will hold its annual Kids Christmas on Saturday , Dec. 16.

Santa Claus is scheduled to arrive at 1 p.m. at the Post, located at 730 Memorial Hwy. All children up to the age of 7 are welcome to attend. So bring the kids out to see Santa , take some pictures and have some fun.

For more information, call 570-675-6542 or reach First Vice Commander John Emil Sr. at 570-762-3184.

Back Mountain Memorial Library to hold new children’s event

DALLAS — The Children’s Room at the Back Mountain Memorial Library will hold an event called “Circuits, Sinterklaas, Dreidels, and More!” from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 at the library, located at 96 Huntsville Road.

There will be several activities for participants to explore at their own pace. Activities include making a gingerbread man ornament that includes a circuit and a light; learn about the Dutch tradition of Sinterklaas, play the dreidel, taste speculaas (cookies) and much more.

Light refreshments will be served at 6:30 p.m. to wrap up the evening.

To register, call the library at 570-675-1182.