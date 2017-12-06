Back Mountain residents in the news

Kathryn Kohl named to LCCC Nursing Forum

NANTICOKE — Shavertown resident Kathryn Kohl was one of four Luzerne County Community College students elected as officers for the Nursing Forum to serve for the 2017-18 year.

The LCCC Nursing Forum positions are filled by Kohl, secretary; Rebecca Carrol, Swoyersville, president; Ann Lewis, Pittston, vice president; and Stephanie Barber, Larksville, treasurer.

Sutton recognized at Wilkes

WILKES-BARRE — Emily Sutton, of Shavertown, was one of 35 undergraduate students from the Wilkes University Jay S. Sidhu School of Business and Leadership to present at the inaugural Sidhu Research Day on Dec. 1. The event - a first for the Sidhu School - celebrates academic achievement and mentorship.

Sutton’s research was titled, “Where Does Integration of Social Synergetic Marketing Occur Most Coherently? Analyzing Social Synergetic Marketing in Virtuo-Physical Business and Consumer Contexts.”

LEHMAN TWP. — Lake-Lehman eighth-grade student Adam Walp recently participated in the 2017 Temple Marching Band Day.

Walp joined the Temple University Diamond Marching Band for performances at pregame and halftime in addition to playing in the stands during the Temple vs. UCF football game at Lincoln Financial Field.

Walp is a member of the Lake-Lehman Band.