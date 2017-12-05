Wyoming Seminary Lower School spelling bee winners announced

FORTY FORT – Jessie Miller, of Shavertown, an eighth-grade student at Wyoming Seminary Lower School, survived 12 rounds of competition to win the school’s annual spelling bee.
Miller, a daughter of Ivy Miller, of Dallas, and Christopher Miller, of Shavertown, correctly spelled the word “martingale” to claim first place.
Runner-up was eighth-grader Cassidy Rhodes-Aniska of Kingston, a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jonathon Bower of Kingston, and Ronald Aniska of Scranton. Cecilia Galante, eighth-grade English teacher, served as moderator.
Shown after the annual Wyoming Seminary Lower School spelling bee are, from left, Kayanne Barilla, English Department chair and seventh-grade English teacher; Cassidy Rhodes-Aniska, spelling bee runner-up; Jessie Miller, spelling bee winner; and Cecilia Galante, contest moderator.