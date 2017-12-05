Jobs

Classifieds

Homes

Subscribe

Autos

e-Edition

Apps: Android

IOS

Wyoming Seminary Lower School spelling bee winners announced

December 5th, 2017 2:36 pm

Shown after the annual Wyoming Seminary Lower School spelling bee are, from left, Kayanne Barilla, English Department chair and seventh-grade English teacher; Cassidy Rhodes-Aniska, spelling bee runner-up; Jessie Miller, spelling bee winner; and Cecilia Galante, contest moderator.
Shown after the annual Wyoming Seminary Lower School spelling bee are, from left, Kayanne Barilla, English Department chair and seventh-grade English teacher; Cassidy Rhodes-Aniska, spelling bee runner-up; Jessie Miller, spelling bee winner; and Cecilia Galante, contest moderator.

FORTY FORT – Jessie Miller, of Shavertown, an eighth-grade student at Wyoming Seminary Lower School, survived 12 rounds of competition to win the school’s annual spelling bee.

Miller, a daughter of Ivy Miller, of Dallas, and Christopher Miller, of Shavertown, correctly spelled the word “martingale” to claim first place.

Runner-up was eighth-grader Cassidy Rhodes-Aniska of Kingston, a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jonathon Bower of Kingston, and Ronald Aniska of Scranton. Cecilia Galante, eighth-grade English teacher, served as moderator.

Shown after the annual Wyoming Seminary Lower School spelling bee are, from left, Kayanne Barilla, English Department chair and seventh-grade English teacher; Cassidy Rhodes-Aniska, spelling bee runner-up; Jessie Miller, spelling bee winner; and Cecilia Galante, contest moderator.
http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_WyoSem_LS_SpellingBee_17.jpgShown after the annual Wyoming Seminary Lower School spelling bee are, from left, Kayanne Barilla, English Department chair and seventh-grade English teacher; Cassidy Rhodes-Aniska, spelling bee runner-up; Jessie Miller, spelling bee winner; and Cecilia Galante, contest moderator.


POLL
Advertise With Us

Privacy Policy

Terms of Service

Times Leader Autos
Place Classified Ad
Photo Store
Local Business Directory
© 2017 Dallas Post


570-704-3982
570-300-2644

Wilkes-Barre, PA 18612