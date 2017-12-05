Back Mountain Memorial Library will host several events

DALLAS — The Back Mountain Memorial Library announces the following events.

Come visit us during our Open House Wednesday, Dec. 20, and Thursday, Dec. 21. The library appreciates our patrons’ support throughout the year, and invites them to stop in for punch, homemade cookies and other desserts. Relax and enjoy seasonal music while you are here.

News & Notices

The library will be closed Saturday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 25, for Christmas and Saturday, Dec. 30, for New Year’s.

The Holiday Shop will be open through Jan. 13 with an amazing selection of gifts, trees, wreaths, cards, floral arrangements, tableware, soft furnishings, wrapping paper, and decorative items to make your holiday season festive and bright.

Shop often as new arrivals are added weekly and be aware — all sales benefit the library.

Don’t forget about the Slightly Used Bookshop. It’s always a great place to shop for gifts. Wrap up a stack of mysteries or tuck a copy of a favorite novel into a Christmas stocking. A book is always a thoughtful present.

Call the library for the Slightly Used Bookshop’s hours of operation schedule.

If you’re researching anything health-related—from a hangnail to a heart attack—a great place to start is on our website. Click on Online Resources/Databases on our Table of Contents, then choose Power Library in the bottom right corner.

The Consumer Health Complete site is overflowing with helpful features: medical topics to search, healthful recipes to try, an extensive range of articles, even a medical dictionary. All this is in your reach through your library.