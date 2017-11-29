Cross Creek Community Church presents ‘A Christmas Carol’ Dec. 8-10

KINGSTON TWP. — Will Ebenezer Scrooge change his heart?

Cross Creek Community Church will seek to find the answer with its rendition of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 8, 9 and 10 at the church, located at 370 Carverton Road, Trucksville.

“We stuck pretty much to the script. The only thing that is different is Scrooge’s self-fullness,” said Bonnie Evans, co-director at Cross Creek Community Church. “By the end of the performance, we will learn if Scrooge finds transcending love.”

The performance will tell the story of an 1843 business miser named Ebenezer Scrooge, portrayed by Jason Davenport. Scrooge does not believe in Christmas or charitable giving and, instead, the love of money and thriftiness fills his life.

Scrooge’s faithful employee Bob Cratchit, played by Ryan Blazure, endures his boss’ tightfistedness when he refuses to provide coals for the fire to heat the office.

Scrooge’s cheap ways are highlighted throughout the story as he declines a charity’s donation request and gives his signature “Bah humbug” response to his nephew’s wish of “Merry Christmas.”

One night, the ghost of Scrooge’s deceased business partner Jacob Marley, played by Vern Treat, appears wrapped in chains. Marley warns Scrooge his money-hungry ways are forging chains for his afterlife.

Marley warns Scrooge he will be visited by three ghosts — the Ghost of Christmas Present, the Ghost of Christmas Past and the Ghost of Christmas Yet To Come.

The ghosts make Scrooge face his past and the effect his actions have on those around him.

Scrooge faces the decision to change his ways and dissolve those ghostly chains or continue down the same path.

Evans said it takes nearly 80 volunteers to bring “A Christmas Carol” to life.

“We have 36 actors,” she said. “Plus, there are 10 children cast as carolers.”

There are about 33 volunteers who built sets, operate the audio and lighting, hair stylists, make-up artists, security, parking and more, Evans said.

“We really have a great gang,” she said. “They really get into it (the story).”

“A Christmas Carol” Time: 6:30 p.m. Dates: Dec. 8-10 Place: Cross Creek Community Church, 370 Carverton Road, Trucksville Cost: Free