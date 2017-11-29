Check out these events happening in the Back Mountain

Gingerbread House contest at Gate of Heaven

DALLAS — A family-oriented Christmas Festival will be held from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3 at the Gate of Heaven gymnasium, Machell Avenue.

In addition to a Gingerbread House contest, there will be cookie decorating, crafts and games, dress-up nativity, life-size Gingerbread houses, affordable homemade soup, whimpies, milk and hot chocolate and a special visit from St Nick.

Call 570-675-2121 for information or to get your entry form and rules to enter the Gingerbread House contest.

Verve Vertu to hold Holiday Open House

DALLAS — Verve Vertu will hold its annual Holiday Open House from noon to 4 p.m. on Dec. 7 at the studio located at 24 Main St.

The event will feature an art exhibit highlighting the talents of Verve Vertu students.

For information, call 570-675-1465 or email vervevertu@yahoo.com.

Alzheimer Support Group to meet Dec. 7

DALLAS TWP. — The Dallas Alzheimer’s Support Group will meet at 10 a.m. on Thursday Dec. 7, in the board room of The Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 4 E. Center Hill Road.

Everyone interested in learning about this disease is welcome. Printed information is available. For information, call 570-675-8600 and leave your name and phone number.

NBLT plans holiday gathering

DALLAS — The North Branch Land Trust will host its 20th annual holiday gathering from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7 at The Apple Tree Terrace at Newberry Estate.

Come and savor hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, a buffet dinner, and door prizes. Holiday music and entertainment by Don Shappelle and the Pickups.

Tickets are $40 per member and $45 per non-member (general public). Must register by Friday, Dec. 1.

For more information or tickets, contact the NBLT office at 570-310-1781, purchase tickets online at www.nblt.org , or email romanansky@nblt.org

Old Fashioned Christmas slated

DALLAS — Dallas Days Old Fashioned Christmas will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 with the decorating of a Christmas tree at the old Dallas Township School lot at the top of Church Street.

Enjoy a visit from Santa Claus, the Fellowship Church Choir, free hot chocolate food trucks, vendors and more.

Parking is available on the lower section by the main field.

Bingo event planned for Dec. 9

NOXEN — Try your luck at a 50/50 Bingo event scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Noxen School, School Street. Food and beverages will be available. The event is pay per card with all proceeds to benefit the Noxen-Monroe Sportsmen’s Club. For information, call 298-2052.

‘A Christmas Carol’ at Cross Creek

TRUCKSVILLE — Cross Creek Community Church, 370 Carverton Road, will have three showings for “A Christmas Carol” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, Saturday, Dec. 9 and Sunday, Dec. 10.

“A Christmas Carol” is based on the novel written by Charles Dickens with an interesting twist at the end. Scrooge is a cold-hearted old man who despises everything about Christmas and what it means to have a heart like Jesus. Scrooge is visited by three ghosts: Ghost of Christmas Past, Ghost of Christmas Present, and Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come. As Scrooge is shown his past, his present and his future…will his heart change?

This event is free. For more information, call the church office at 570-696-0399 or log onto www.crosscreekcc.org.

Kunkle Fire Company breakfast buffet

DALLAS TWP. — The Kunkle Fire Company will hold a breakfast buffet from 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Dec. 10, at the Kunkle Social Hall, 815 Kunkle Road.

Adult admission is $9 per person. Children who are 10 years old and younger will be admitted for $4 per person. For information call 570-675-3334.

Josh Oldaker to perform

SWEET VALLEY — The Living Word Baptist Church will host national recording artist Josh Oldaker on Sunday, Dec. 15.

Oldaker will sing a variety of Christmas songs including several hymns about the birth of the Son of God.

The event will be held at 7 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the Living Word Baptist Church, 40 Hess Lane.

For information, call 570-592-3219.