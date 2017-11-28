Thanksgiving dinner brings Dallas Twp. residents, Dallas students together

DALLAS TWP. — When the Dallas Township Bicentennial Committee planned its celebratory activities for this year, its members knew the month of November would be centered around giving back to the community.

A dinner held at Dallas High School on Nov. 25 for those in need made that goal a reality.

Committee member and Dallas Township supervisor Elizabeth Martin said, although the township is perceived as affluent, many residents struggle financially.

Others, she said, might attend the dinner simply to socialize with others or to get to know their neighbors.

“We’ve also had a food drive this month with about two-and-a-half truckfulls of food delivered to the Back Mountain Food Pantry,” Martin said.

Allan Cease and his wife, Lynn HessCease, decided to come to the dinner after hearing about it at church.

Lynn said the couple is struggling to pay bills and worried about purchasing Christmas presents this year.

“Our health is getting worse as we get older,” she said. “So we really appreciate this.”

Still, the best part of the night for the couple might have been the opportunity to share their story with others who shared their table.

Both readily shared details of their careers, marriage and family.

Dallas High School Principal Jason Rushmer said the event also provided an opportunity for students to gain an understanding of service.

Looking out at Student Council President Rebecca Balara as she directed over 50 student volunteers, he said, “It’s really been a student-led event; I’m just here to advise if needed.”

Rushmer said school officials were consistently aware of members of the community and of the district who might be in need.

“We have a clothes closet. Our students donate winter coats and other clothing items, even small Christmas gifts,” he said.

Sophomores Shane and Trent Szczecinski greeted attendees as they made their way into the event.

“It’s fun to help with something bigger than yourself,” said Shane, who was up at 8 a.m. for swimming practice, but still made it to the event.

As Martin looked around at the tables filling with hungry people happily filling their plates with traditional holiday offering and with students eagerly serving them, she was impressed.

“I’m touched by the amount of kids that are willing to help,” she said. “Really proud.”

“What makes this school great,” said Rusmer, “is a spirit of community.”

Thanksgiving dinner brings residents, students together

By Geri Gibbons For Dallas Post