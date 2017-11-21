Check out these events happening in the Back Mountain

Fair Trade Sale at Misericordia

DALLAS TWP. – Misericordia University will host a Fair Trade Sale offering unique holiday gift items from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 28-30 in the lobby of the Banks Student Life Center. Sponsored by Campus Ministry’s Catholic Relief Services ministry, the sale offers fair trade goods from SERRV International. The products are made in developing countries, and all sales benefit the artisans.

Items for sale include jewelry, nativity sets and scarfs. The sale will also include hand-made Peruvian bags, table runners, placemats, and wallets produced by women who work with the Sisters of Mercy in Peru. Fair Trade coffees, teas and cocoas will be available, as well as oil paintings done by Syrian artist Samir Abdo, a native of Damascus, Syria.

For additional information, contact Sean Farry, campus minister, at 570-674-6315 or sfarry@misericordia.edu.

Mrs. Claus Gift Shop slated for Dec. 2

NOXEN — Mrs. Claus Gift Shop will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Noxen School, School Street, Noxen. Shoppers can browse through a selection of new and like-new items, gifts for all ages. There will be shopping assistants to help children and free gift wrapping. The event is sponsored by the Noxen Historical Community Association Inc. All proceeds benefit the N.H.C.A. building project. For information call 298-2052.

Gingerbread House contest at Gate of Heaven

DALLAS — A family-oriented Christmas Festival will be held from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3 at the Gate of Heaven gymnasium, Machell Avenue.

In addition to a Gingerbread House contest, there will be cookie decorating, crafts and games, dress-up nativity, life-size Gingerbread houses, affordable homemade soup, whimpies, milk and hot chocolate and a special visit from St Nick.

Call 570-675-2121 for information or to get your entry form and rules to enter the Gingerbread House contest.

Alzheimer Support Group to meet Dec. 7

DALLAS TWP. — The Dallas Alzheimer’s Support Group will meet at 10 a.m. on Thursday Dec. 7, in the board room of The Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 4 E. Center Hill Rd. Dallas.

Everyone interested in learning about this disease are welcome. Printed information is available. For information, call 570-675-8600 and leave your name and phone number.

NBLT plans holiday gathering

DALLAS — The North Branch Land Trust will host its 20th annual holiday gathering from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7 at The Apple Tree Terrace at Newberry Estate. Enjoy an evening of holiday celebration and support land conservation in northeastern PA.

Come and savor hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, a buffet dinner, and door prizes. Holiday music and entertainment by Don Shappelle and the Pickups.

Tickets are $40 per member and $45 per non-member (general public). Must register by Friday, Dec. 1.

For more information or tickets, contact the NBLT office at 570-310-1781, purchase tickets online at www.nblt.org , or email: romanansky@nblt.org

Old Fashioned Christmas slated

DALLAS — Dallas Days Old Fashioned Christmas will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 with the decorating of a Christmas tree at the old Dallas Township School lot at the top of Church Street.

Enjoy a visit from Santa Claus, the Fellowship Church Choir, free hot chocolate food trucks, vendors and more.

Parking is available on the lower section by the main field.

Bingo event planned for Dec. 9

NOXEN — Try your luck at a 50/50 Bingo event scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 9, at the Noxen School, School Street Noxen. Food and beverages will be available. The event is pay per card with all proceeds to benefit the Noxen-Monroe Sportsmen’s Club. For information, call 298-2052.