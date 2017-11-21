Shavertown United Methodist Church will hold a Drive Thru Living Nativity Dec. 1-3

LEHMAN TWP. — Over 100 volunteers will bring the story of Jesus’ birth to life at the Drive-Thru Living Nativity program at the Luzerne County Fairgrounds Dec. 1-3.

New scene construction, more performers and better traffic flow management are all part of the 2017 program, Sandy Michalisin, an event organizer, said.

“We want everyone to be able to come out and enjoy the story of Jesus’ birth,” Michalisin said.

Last year, the Shavertown United Methodist Church’s program attracted such large crowds that traffic was tied up for nearly a half a mile on Route 415.

“We estimated we had over 1,000 cars last year,” she said. “This year, we are hoping to average 500 cars per night.”

This year, the Luzerne Country Constable Association will manage the traffic that will enter the fairgrounds through Gate A and flow into a holding area as vehicles filter into the grounds.

Guests will receive a CD that will tell the story of Jesus’ birth. Then vehicles will slowly progress past seven scenes that act out the Biblical story.

The nativity story begins with an angel telling young virgin Mary she is expecting a child.

Mary consults with her cousin Elizabeth about the pregnancy. When her betrothed, Joseph learns of the pregnancy, the couple’s plans to be married are threatened.

In act three, Joseph is visited by an angel who tells him Mary is expecting Savior Jesus. The angel’s message convinces Joseph that Mary is telling the truth and he follows through with plans to marry her.

Attendees will soon find themselves in Bethlehem, following newlyweds Joseph and Mary, who were required to travel to the city to register for the census.

The hustle and bustle of city life are seen all around. Villagers conduct their daily business, oblivious of the vehicles moving passed them.

Outside the marketplace, a group of shepherds are greeted by angels who announce the birth of the Son of God. The shepherds are told the baby lies in a manger in a stable in Bethlehem.

The story of the three Kings from the East who followed a star that symbolized the birth of Jesus is told in scene six. The men arrived in Bethlehem and presented the infant with gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh.

The final scene will highlight the Nativity with Joseph, Mary and their baby, as well as animals, shepherds and the three Kings at the manger.

As guests approach the end of the performance, they are required to return the CD at which time they will receive a holiday card with a homemade ornament.

Traffic will exist through the fairground’s Gate B.

Landon Harvatine and Makayla Kelly play their instruments and sing as angels in the choir in a scene at the drive-through nativity experience presented by the Shavertown Methodist Church in December 2016. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_DP-12112016-drive-thru-nativity-4.jpg Landon Harvatine and Makayla Kelly play their instruments and sing as angels in the choir in a scene at the drive-through nativity experience presented by the Shavertown Methodist Church in December 2016.

Shavertown United Methodist Church plans event for Dec. 1-3

By Eileen Godin egodin@timesleader.com

Drive Thru Living Nativity Time: 6 to 8 p.m., Dec. 1 and 2 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 3 Place: Luzerne County Fairgrounds, Route 118, Lehman Township Cost: Free