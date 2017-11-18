Jobs

Dallas Senior Center menu for the week of Nov. 27

November 18th, 2017 4:23 pm

DALLAS - The following is the menu for the Dallas Senior Center for the week of Nov. 27:

MONDAY: Stuffed cabbage roll, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole wheat dinner roll, cottage cheese with berries, milk and coffee.

TUESDAY: Salmon Caesar salad, salad dressing, tomato bisque soup, crackers, tropical fruit, milk and coffee.

WEDNESDAY: Turkey sausage, dinner potatoes, french toast, sugar free syrup, tropical fruit, milk and coffee.

THURSDAY: Lemon pepper chicken, mashed potatoes, green and wax beans, whole wheat dinner roll, rice pudding, milk and coffee.

FRIDAY: Crispy baked fish, potatoes au gratin, garlic spinach, whole wheat dinner roll, orange, milk and coffee.

