LEHMAN TWP. — The Lake-Lehman Junior-Senior High School’s Building Hope Club recently raised $417.74 during a fundraiser for Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge in Franklin Township. The mission of the Building Hope Club is to inspire and promote community service in both the school and the local community. Club members, who participated in the fundraiser are, from left, Megan Hogan, Grace O’Donnell, Nicole Leo, Sophia Dabsheh, Braelyn Neville, Jenna Harvey, Katie Parsons and Skylar Poelma.

