There are a lot of events happening in the Back Mountain

HUMC celebrates anniversary

SHAVERTOWN — The Huntsville United Methodist Church, 1233 Huntsville Road, will celebrate its 140th anniversary on Nov. 19. A piece of the parish’s history will be unveiled. Service starts at 9:45 a.m. and a brunch will follow. There will be music and special guest speakers.

Information on military veterans benefits offered

DALLAS — State Sen. Lisa Baker (R-Lehman Township) invites all veterans to utilize the Pennsylvania Veterans of Foreign Wars Service Officer Network to receive free information and assistance for government benefits including VA healthcare, compensation, pension, education and dependent benefits. Surviving spouses can also use these Service Officers at no charge to learn about their eligibility for VA benefits.

A VFW Service Officer will be available Monday, Nov. 20 for scheduled appointments at Sen. Baker’s office, 22 Dallas Shopping Center, Memorial Highway All veterans, not just VFW members, can request appointments between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 570-675-3931.

Gingerbread House contest at Gate of Heaven

DALLAS — A family-oriented Christmas Festival will be held from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3 at the Gate of Heaven gymnasium, Machell Avenue.

In addition to a Gingerbread House contest, there will be cookie decorating, crafts and games, dress-up nativity, life-size Gingerbread houses, affordable homemade soup, whimpies, milk and hot chocolate and a special visit from St Nick.

Call 570-675-2121 for information or to get your entry form and rules to enter the Gingerbread House contest.

NBLT plans holiday gathering

DALLAS — The North Branch Land Trust will host its 20th annual holiday gathering from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7 at The AppleTree Terrace at Newberry Estate. Enjoy an evening of holiday celebration and support land conservation in northeastern PA.

Come and savor hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, a buffet dinner, and door prizes. Holiday music and entertainment by Don Shappelle and the Pickups.

Tickets are $40 per member and $45 per non-member (general public). Must register by Friday, Dec. 1.

For more information or tickets, contact the NBLT office at 570-310-1781, purchase tickets online at www.nblt.org , or email: romanansky@nblt.org

Old Fashioned Christmas slated

DALLAS — Dallas Days Old Fashioned Christmas will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 with the decorating of a Christmas tree at the old Dallas Township School lot at the top of Church Street.

Enjoy a visit from Santa Claus, the Fellowship Church Choir, free hot chocolate food trucks, vendors and more.

Parking is available on the lower section by the main field.