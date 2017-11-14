Sue Hand’s Imagery Student Art Exhibit is scheduled from Nov. 20-25

DALLAS — Sue Hand’s Imagery will hold the 42nd annual Student Art Exhibit from Nov. 20-25.

The annual event has become a Thanksgiving tradition on Main Street.

The public is encouraged to stop by Sue Hand’s Imagery at 35 Main St. to view a selection of student artworks that include impressionistic and realistic pieces in all fine art drawing and painting media. Other artworks to be exhibited are landscapes, seascapes, still lifes, portraits and figures, animals and floral compositions.

The exhibit will be open from noon to 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 20; noon to 9 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 21; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 24; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 25.

The exhibit will be closed Thanksgiving Day. For more information, call 570-675-5094.

Local artist Sue Hand, along with her instructors, Lora Womer, Michael Hiscox, Nicole Jacobs and Alexis Lanza work with students, who range in age from 5 to nearly 90 years of age.

Hand will be present during the exhibit to welcome visitors and answer questions about the artwork. She invites visitors to watch while she draws and paints her current projects.