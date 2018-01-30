Easter Egg Hunt and Brunch planned at Misericordia March 24

DALLAS TWP — The Misericordia University Center for Adult and Continuing Education will host the annual Easter Egg Hunt and Brunch with the Easter Bunny on Saturday, March 24..

Children and their families will have the opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny, have brunch and participate in an egg hunt on the front lawn of the Banks Student Life Center. A festive brunch including scrambled eggs, French toast, sausage, home fries, hot dogs, chicken fingers, pastries and beverages will be served in Sandy and Marlene Insalaco Hall.

A professional photographer will be available to take pictures and will have individual photos and photo packages available for purchase. Event coordinator is Rosalie Fufaro, student services coordinator in the Center for Adult and Continuing Education.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $8 for children from 5-12 years of age and free to children under 5 years of age. There will be continuous seating for brunch from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The egg hunt will be held for all participants promptly at 11:30 a.m., rain or shine. Space is limited.

Reservations are required and can be made online at http://misericordia.edu/bunnybrunch or by calling the Misericordia University Center for Adult and Continuing Education at 570-674-1225.