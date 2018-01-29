More Than Movies: Wyoming County Reads kicks off at theater, library

Did you know William Shakespeare and Agatha Christie are the best-selling fiction authors of all time? It is estimated that 2 billion copies of each author’s books have sold. No surprise to anyone, Stephen King is also a best-selling author. A conservative estimate is that 300 million of his books have been sold.

These were just some of the fascinating facts presented by John Tindell of Northampton Community College in his “Celebrating Stephen King” presentation for an enthusiastic audience of 40 fans.

”It was a true celebration of Stephen King and so many devoted fans had so much to contribute,” Dietrich Theater Director Erica Rogler said, summing up the evening. “John Tindell’s assessment of Stephen King as a master storyteller is right on and the reason two of his novellas were chosen for Wyoming County Reads this year.”

“By the way, you do not need to be a resident of Wyoming County to participate,” she added. “All are welcome.”

Wyoming County Reads is a collaboration of the Tunkhannock Public Library and the Dietrich Theater, now in its 14th year. Acclaimed books that have been made into acclaimed movies. Discussions at the library, movies at the Dietrich Theater. Two Stephen King novellas that have been made into movies are in the book called “Different Seasons,” “Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption” and “The Body.” They were made into the movies “Shawshank Redemption” and “Stand By Me.”

Here are the details of Wyoming County Reads 2018:

• Book discussion of “Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7 at the Tunkhannock Public Library

• Free film showings of “The Shawshank Redemption” at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14 at the Dietrich

• Book discussion comparing movie “Shawshank Redemption” and the novella, along with a comparison and discussion of the novella “The Body” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21 at the Tunkhannock Public Library

• Free film showings of “Stand By Me” at 1 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28 at the Dietrich Theater

• Wrap up discussion at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 7 at the Tunkhannock Public Library

Winter Fest approaches

All this and Winter Fest, too! We may have the biggest audience ever for Winter Fest Opening Night on Friday, Feb. 16. Having two of the award-winning movies that everyone wants to see must be one reason, but another reason may be the chance to come out on a winter night with other independent and foreign movie fans. Or it might be the delicious signature brownie dessert. Or it might be beer and wine by Nimble Hill. What will bring you to Winter Fest?

Prime tickets are still available, but I wouldn’t wait to call 570-996-1500 for reservations.

Winter Fest follows until March 8 – 21 days of 21 acclaimed films. I will tell you about some of them next week.

While you are there or any time before Feb. 16, you can put your bid in for our silent auction with winners announced that evening. Put your bid in for an historic framed photo of John F. Kennedy in Berlin by Cholly Hayes, a painting of Woody Allen by Ben Jackson, a lottery ticket bonanza, Game Night with the Swansons or an hour of smartphone help from a master.

This is a fundraiser organized by the Dietrich Fundraising Committee, proceeds to support children’s programs and events.

In the sometimes bleak mid-winter, we at the Dietrich Theater invite you to explore literature and its movie interpretations. We also invite you to the best recent foreign and independent films right here in historic downtown Tunkhannock. Remember, we do it all for you.

We sure hope we will see you soon and often.

More Than Movies Margie Young