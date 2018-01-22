Jobs

Classifieds

Homes

Subscribe

Autos

e-Edition

Apps: Android

IOS

New books added to Back Mountain Memorial Library shelves

January 22nd, 2018 7:25 pm

DALLAS — The following new books have been added to the shelves of the Back Mountain Memorial Library, 96 Huntsville Road, for the month of January 2018:

EXPRESS

“City of Endless Night” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child

“Glass Houses” by Louise Penny

“The Take” by Christopher Reich

“Anatomy of a Scandal” by Sarah Vaughan

FICTION

“City of Endless Night” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child

“Glass Houses” by Louise Penny

“The Take” by Christopher Reich

“Anatomy of a Scandal” by Sarah Vaughan

“Fools and Mortals” by Bernard Cornwell

“One Good Thing” by Wendy Wax

“The Pearl Sister: Cece’s Story” by Lucinda Riley

“Promise Not to Tell” by Jayne Ann Krentz

“Forest Dark” by Nicole Krauss

“The Ice House” by Laura Lee Smith

“Artemis: A Novel” by Andy Weir

“Pachinko” by Min Jin Lee

‘The Power: A Novel” by Naomi Alderman

NONFICTION

“The Witch: A History of Fear, From Ancient Times to Present” by Ronald Hutton

LARGE PRINT

FICTION

“Need to Know” by Fern Michaels

“Sing, Unburied, Sing” by Jesmyn Ward

“Robicheaux: A Novel” by James Lee Burke

SCIENCE FICTION

“Shroud of Eternity” by Terry Goodkind

BOOKS ON CD

“Exposed” by Lisa Scottoline

“Fools and Mortals” by Bernard Cornwell

http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Bookshelf.jpg


POLL
Advertise With Us

Privacy Policy

Terms of Service

Times Leader Autos
Place Classified Ad
Photo Store
Local Business Directory
© 2018 Dallas Post


570-704-3982
570-300-2644

Wilkes-Barre, PA 18612