New books added to Back Mountain Memorial Library shelves

DALLAS — The following new books have been added to the shelves of the Back Mountain Memorial Library, 96 Huntsville Road, for the month of January 2018:

EXPRESS

“City of Endless Night” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child

“Glass Houses” by Louise Penny

“The Take” by Christopher Reich

“Anatomy of a Scandal” by Sarah Vaughan

FICTION

“Fools and Mortals” by Bernard Cornwell

“One Good Thing” by Wendy Wax

“The Pearl Sister: Cece’s Story” by Lucinda Riley

“Promise Not to Tell” by Jayne Ann Krentz

“Forest Dark” by Nicole Krauss

“The Ice House” by Laura Lee Smith

“Artemis: A Novel” by Andy Weir

“Pachinko” by Min Jin Lee

‘The Power: A Novel” by Naomi Alderman

NONFICTION

“The Witch: A History of Fear, From Ancient Times to Present” by Ronald Hutton

LARGE PRINT

FICTION

“Need to Know” by Fern Michaels

“Sing, Unburied, Sing” by Jesmyn Ward

“Robicheaux: A Novel” by James Lee Burke

SCIENCE FICTION

“Shroud of Eternity” by Terry Goodkind

BOOKS ON CD

“Exposed” by Lisa Scottoline

