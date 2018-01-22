New books added to Back Mountain Memorial Library shelves

DALLAS — The following new books have been added to the shelves of the Back Mountain Memorial Library, 96 Huntsville Road, for the month of January 2018:
EXPRESS
FICTION
“City of Endless Night” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child
“Glass Houses” by Louise Penny
“The Take” by Christopher Reich
“Anatomy of a Scandal” by Sarah Vaughan
“Fools and Mortals” by Bernard Cornwell
“One Good Thing” by Wendy Wax
“The Pearl Sister: Cece’s Story” by Lucinda Riley
“Promise Not to Tell” by Jayne Ann Krentz
“Forest Dark” by Nicole Krauss
“The Ice House” by Laura Lee Smith
“Artemis: A Novel” by Andy Weir
“Pachinko” by Min Jin Lee
‘The Power: A Novel” by Naomi Alderman
NONFICTION
“The Witch: A History of Fear, From Ancient Times to Present” by Ronald Hutton
LARGE PRINT
FICTION
“Need to Know” by Fern Michaels
“Sing, Unburied, Sing” by Jesmyn Ward
“Robicheaux: A Novel” by James Lee Burke
SCIENCE FICTION
“Shroud of Eternity” by Terry Goodkind
BOOKS ON CD
“Exposed” by Lisa Scottoline
“Fools and Mortals” by Bernard Cornwell