A month of art, music and literature at the Dietrich Theater

Lots of hugs. Lots of shared memories. Lots of pride for one of our own, one who has so distinguished herself in the world of art.

The Sherwood Gallery at the Dietrich Theater was full of warmth and admiration for Rachel Caudell and her family at her closing reception. Surrounded by her stunning paintings and drawings, family, friends, former teacher and admirers, Rachel must have felt a sense of real accomplishment. She can now return to her first year at Kutztown University feeling encouraged by the love and support of her community.

If you think your job is challenging, we had a glimpse into the world of a media personality when she came to cover our Blues in Art and Music event, our collaboration with the Kitson Arts Alliance. I was totally in awe of Lauren Hensley, one of the anchors of WBRE-TV news when she arrived with her cameraman and all the equipment to do a live and recorded broadcast at the Dietrich Theater.

First of all, she had to put us all at ease at 4:30 in the early morning. That’s a feat.

Within the first 10 minutes, she made a point of learning the names of all 10 of us. She quickly absorbed the details of our art exhibits and the details of our music event last Sunday, told us what to expect, what questions to answer, how the technology works – and the rest is history.

The only surprise was that in the middle of all this, Lauren was called away for a breaking news event. It did not daunt her. She quickly completed the recorded segments and off she went. True professionalism.

You may not get to Broadway or London to see a show this winter, but you can come to the Dietrich Theater to see the musical “Follies,” showing at 2 p.m. Sundays, Jan. 21 and 28.

National Theatre Live filmed the London production of the show – the production that received rave reviews – and you can go to your small town movie theater in Tunkhannock to see it.

This story takes place in New York in 1971 when the former Weissmann’s Follies girls return to their old theater one last time. The next day,m the theater building will be demolished. Thirty years after their final performance, the Follies girls gather to have a few drinks, sing a few songs and lie about themselves. Tracie Bennett, Janie Dee and Imelda Staunton play the magnificent Follies girls in this dazzling new production. It features a splendid cast of 37 and an orchestra of 21.

Make your reservations online at dietrichtheater.com, at the ticket booth or by calling 570-996-1500. Tickets are available at the door, as well.

Did you know that Stephen King, the popular author of horror fiction, has also written fiction that tells other fascinating stories – stories without horror themes, stories that were made into award-winning movies, such as “Shawshank Redemption” and “Stand By Me”?

The Dietrich Theater, Tunkhannock Public Library, and the town’s new bookstore, Just One More Page, will all collaborate to spotlight Stephen King with a free presentation by John Tindell, of Northhampton College, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24 right here at the Dietrich Theater.

Tindell will present “Celebrating Stephen King,” exploring the impact of his work, including all his stories that have been brought to the screen. Tindell will examine King’s impact and influence on culture. A selection of King’s books will be for sale, including “Different Seasons,” the book that includes the two novellas featured in Wyoming County Reads in February.

Everyone is invited, including Stephen King fans and all who wish to participate in Wyoming County Reads book discussions and film showings. Next week I will let you know those upcoming dates and details.

January is all about art, music and literature at the Dietrich Theater. And it is all about you because we hope to see you soon – and often!

No excuses.

We are open 365 days of the year for exhibits, classes events and movies.

Ashley Spencer, left, Steve Colley and Rachel Caudell at the closing reception for Caudell's recent exhibit at the Dietrich Theater. Colley taught art classes to both students in the Sheldon Art Studio.

More Than Movies Margie Young