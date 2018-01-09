Tunkhannock library, theater, bookstore collaborate to celebrate author

TUNKHANNOCK — The Tunkhannock Public Library, the Dietrich Theater, and the new bookstore Just One More Page are collaborating to celebrate the magic of books written by Stephen King and films based on those books.

There will be a presentation to kick off the collaboration of the Dietrich Theater and the Tunkhannock Public Library for Wyoming County Reads and books of Stephen King will be for sale at the event, thanks to Just One More Page bookstore owner, Laura Wulff.

This will happen when John Tindell, professor of communications at Northampton Community College, will present “Celebrating Stephen King” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24. In this free presentation, Tindell will explore the impact of Stephen King, his body of work and his books that have been brought to the screen. All are welcome. Reservations are not necessary.

“Books are a uniquely portable magic,” writes Stephen King in “On Writing: Memoir of the Craft.”

Laura Wullf, of Just One More Page believes in the magic of books, but she was discouraged when she contemplated opening a bookstore in downtown Tunkhannock. Financially, she was told, it is a business that will not succeed. To the contrary, she has been pleasantly surprised by the warm reception she received.

She recently purchased 20 copies of Stephen King’s “Different Seasons,” the book with the two novellas for Wyoming County Reads, and only three were on her shelf last week.

For more information about Celebrating Stephen King, call 570-996-1500.