Lake-Lehman students honored by WVIA as ‘Artists of the Week’

LEHMAN TWP. — TheLake-Lehman School District has announced that David Miller and Gianna Williams have been honored by being named “WVIA Artists of the Week.”

Miller has been named the WVIA Performing Artist of the Week and Williams has been named the WVIA Visual Artist of the Week for the week of Dec. 10-16.

This campaign is designed to call attention to high school students who have excelled in the study of the arts. The partnering high school selects two students, one visual artist and one performing artist, who are then interviewed at the WVIA Public Media studios for a digital video vignette.

The “Artist of the Week” vignette showcases the student, high school and school district and salutes them for their artistic achievement. The students will be featured across all WVIA television, radio and digital platforms for one week and the accompanying vignette will be available to watch on wvia.org and pbs.org for one year.

Selected artists will then be in the running to compete for “WVIA Artist of the Year,” which is announced in May.